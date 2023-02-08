Roblox Squid Game codes (February 2023): Free skins, cash, and more 

Roblox Squid Game, as the name hints, drew its inspiration from the world-renowned Korean series bearing the same name. Players are tasked with overcoming deadly challenges to triumph in-game.

They can overhaul their gameplay by using a variety of power-ups, boosts, and more. Players can avoid spending in-game money and Robux to purchase the aforementioned items by redeeming the codes featured in this article.

These codes are quite simple to redeem and offer free Cash, Souls, and exclusive skins. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Squid Game

Unfortunately, no new codes have been published by the developers this month. Players can expect a fresh set during in-game events and patch updates.

PewDiePie - You can redeem this code for a PewDiePie Bat Skin

You can redeem this code for 250 Cash EvenMoreLikes - You can redeem this code for Casual Colors Crate

Inactive codes in Roblox Squid Game

Several old codes have gone invalid in Roblox Squid Game:

2023 - This code was redeemable for 2023 Skin

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Squid Game?

Players can redeem Roblox codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and log into the server.

Select the green-themed CODE button on the screen's left-hand side.

A new green-themed code redemption box will pop up on the screen.

You can now copy the desired code from the provided active list and paste it into the small white text box that states [CODE HERE]

Make sure to press the blue Confirm button to claim the free rewards right away.

The newly obtained resources will be added to your in-game coffer.

Benefits of purchasing Elite Pass in Roblox Squid Game

Significant features offered by the Elite Pass

VIP: Exclusive colors are available in the chat box

Price: 400 Robux

x2 Cash: Revenue of the player is increased

Price: 500 Robux

Flashlight: Players can use a torch light during Intermission Nights or whenever the lights go out.

Price: 150 Robux

+2 Marbles: Players will receive two additional marbles that can be used during the Marbles game.

Price: 100 Robux

x2 Guard Chance: Increases the chance of playing as the guards

Price: 250 Robux

100% Guard Chance: Can play as the guards, but its quite expensive

Price: 3500 Robux

5x Voting Power: Players can vote five more times, thus turning the tables during vote outs

Price: 60 Robux

Instead of spending Robux to purchase in-game tools and power-ups, you can get the Elite Pass to overcome difficult hurdles in Roblox Squid Game.

