Roblox Super Golf! codes (July 2023): Free Hats, Skins, and more 

Roblox Super Golf! is, as the title hints, a golf-centered game on the metaverse. Individuals can play golf matches against other players on the server to win in-game resources and rewards. Players can also engage in mini-games and event challenges to earn XP, coins, and much more. With regular event challenges and weekly competitions, the developers also issue promo codes.

Users can redeem the codes to acquire free hats, skins, chests, coins, and more instead of spending Robux and other in-game resources. Scroll down to learn more about the active codes in Roblox Super Golf!

Active codes in Roblox Super Golf!

2UPDATES1MONTH – Chest Chest (NEW)

– Chest Chest (NEW) SUPERLATESORRY – Pride Flag (NEW)

– Pride Flag (NEW) NEWGAMEMODESYAY – Chest Chest

– Chest Chest NOUPDATESORRY1 – Pixel Chest

– Pixel Chest NOUPDATESORRY2 – Quest Chest

– Quest Chest NOUPDATESORRY3 – Emerald Chest

– Emerald Chest SPRING2023 – Redeem for a Fabergé Egg

– Redeem for a Fabergé Egg PLSNUKE – Redeem for a Cheer Chest

– Redeem for a Cheer Chest TRADING – Redeem code for a Skin Chest

– Redeem code for a Skin Chest NEWCHESTS!!! – Redeem code for a Hat Chest

– Redeem code for a Hat Chest SKETCH – Redeem code for a Sketch Ball

– Redeem code for a Sketch Ball TENPOLE – Redeem code for Hat Chest

– Redeem code for Hat Chest RBB3 – Redeem code for Skin Chest

– Redeem code for Skin Chest 200k_likes_omg – Redeem code for Hat Chest

– Redeem code for Hat Chest SPOOKYTIME – Redeem code for Skin Chest

– Redeem code for Skin Chest 2NDBDAYCAKE – Redeem code for Free Rewards

– Redeem code for Free Rewards 2NDBDAYCANDLE – Redeem code for Free Rewards

– Redeem code for Free Rewards DIMENSIONMAP – Redeem code for Skin Chest

– Redeem code for Skin Chest SUMMER2022 – Redeem code for Hat Chest

– Redeem code for Hat Chest THX_FOR_100M – Redeem code for 100 Million Halo

– Redeem code for 100 Million Halo SPRINGSEASON2022 – Redeem code for a free reward

– Redeem code for a free reward GAMEMODES – Redeem code for a Hat Chest

– Redeem code for a Hat Chest 150k_likes! – Redeem code for an Effect Chest

– Redeem code for an Effect Chest FIXRANDOMSPAWNS – Redeem code for disables random spawns for you only

– Redeem code for disables random spawns for you only REWRITE – Redeem code for a Skin Chest

– Redeem code for a Skin Chest HAPPYHOLIDAYS! – Redeem code for a Skin Chest

– Redeem code for a Skin Chest BIGTHINGSCOMING – Redeem code for a Hat Chest

– Redeem code for a Hat Chest WELCOMEBACK – Redeem code for a Hard Hat

– Redeem code for a Hard Hat FACILITY – Redeem code for a Hat Chest

– Redeem code for a Hat Chest HAPPYBIRTHDAY1 – Redeem code for a Cake Skin

– Redeem code for a Cake Skin HAPPYBIRTHDAY2 – Redeem code for the Year One Candle Hat

– Redeem code for the Year One Candle Hat GROVE – Redeem code for a Ball Chest

– Redeem code for a Ball Chest bloxy – Redeem code for the Bloxy Wings Hat

– Redeem code for the Bloxy Wings Hat denis – Redeem code for the Sir Meow Hat

– Redeem code for the Sir Meow Hat KADEN – Redeem code for the Cat’s Eye Skin

– Redeem code for the Cat’s Eye Skin FLAMINGO – Redeem code for the Cleetus Skin

Inactive codes in Roblox Super Golf!

Fresh codes will be issued by the devs once the game hits 250K likes on the metaverse.

HAPPYNEWYEARS2020 – This code was redeemed for Coal ball

– This code was redeemed for Coal ball MERRYCHRISTMAS – This code was redeemed for Snowflake Cheer

– This code was redeemed for Snowflake Cheer SURPRISE – This code was redeemed for Free Coins

– This code was redeemed for Free Coins haunted – This code was redeemed for Free Gems

– This code was redeemed for Free Gems SPOOKY – This code was redeemed for Free Reward

– This code was redeemed for Free Reward tonsofcoins – This code was redeemed for 250 Coins

– This code was redeemed for 250 Coins freeskin – This code was redeemed for Ball Chest

– This code was redeemed for Ball Chest FREEGEMS – This code was redeemed for 50 Gems

– This code was redeemed for 50 Gems RELEASE – This code was redeemed for 250 Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Super Golf!?

Players are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch the game and get into the server

Once inside the server, press the blue Twitter logo button next to the trophy icon

A new code redemption dialog box will pop up

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box of the newly appeared UI

Hit the green tick button to activate the Roblox code right away!

Players can find the redeemed skins, hats, and chests in their in-game inventory.