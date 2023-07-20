Roblox Super Golf! codes (July 2023): Free Hats, Skins, and more 

Roblox Super Golf! is, as the title hints, a golf-centered game on the metaverse. Individuals can play golf matches against other players on the server to win in-game resources and rewards. Players can also engage in mini-games and event challenges to earn XP, coins, and much more. With regular event challenges and weekly competitions, the developers also issue promo codes.
Users can redeem the codes to acquire free hats, skins, chests, coins, and more instead of spending Robux and other in-game resources. Scroll down to learn more about the active codes in Roblox Super Golf!
Active codes in Roblox Super Golf!
- 2UPDATES1MONTH – Chest Chest (NEW)
- SUPERLATESORRY – Pride Flag (NEW)
- NEWGAMEMODESYAY – Chest Chest
- NOUPDATESORRY1 – Pixel Chest
- NOUPDATESORRY2 – Quest Chest
- NOUPDATESORRY3 – Emerald Chest
- SPRING2023 – Redeem for a Fabergé Egg
- PLSNUKE – Redeem for a Cheer Chest
- TRADING – Redeem code for a Skin Chest
- NEWCHESTS!!! – Redeem code for a Hat Chest
- SKETCH – Redeem code for a Sketch Ball
- TENPOLE – Redeem code for Hat Chest
- RBB3 – Redeem code for Skin Chest
- 200k_likes_omg – Redeem code for Hat Chest
- SPOOKYTIME – Redeem code for Skin Chest
- 2NDBDAYCAKE – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- 2NDBDAYCANDLE – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- DIMENSIONMAP – Redeem code for Skin Chest
- SUMMER2022 – Redeem code for Hat Chest
- THX_FOR_100M – Redeem code for 100 Million Halo
- SPRINGSEASON2022 – Redeem code for a free reward
- GAMEMODES – Redeem code for a Hat Chest
- 150k_likes! – Redeem code for an Effect Chest
- FIXRANDOMSPAWNS – Redeem code for disables random spawns for you only
- REWRITE – Redeem code for a Skin Chest
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS! – Redeem code for a Skin Chest
- BIGTHINGSCOMING – Redeem code for a Hat Chest
- WELCOMEBACK – Redeem code for a Hard Hat
- FACILITY – Redeem code for a Hat Chest
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY1 – Redeem code for a Cake Skin
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY2 – Redeem code for the Year One Candle Hat
- GROVE – Redeem code for a Ball Chest
- bloxy – Redeem code for the Bloxy Wings Hat
- denis – Redeem code for the Sir Meow Hat
- KADEN – Redeem code for the Cat’s Eye Skin
- FLAMINGO – Redeem code for the Cleetus Skin
Inactive codes in Roblox Super Golf!
Fresh codes will be issued by the devs once the game hits 250K likes on the metaverse.
- HAPPYNEWYEARS2020 – This code was redeemed for Coal ball
- MERRYCHRISTMAS – This code was redeemed for Snowflake Cheer
- SURPRISE – This code was redeemed for Free Coins
- haunted – This code was redeemed for Free Gems
- SPOOKY – This code was redeemed for Free Reward
- tonsofcoins – This code was redeemed for 250 Coins
- freeskin – This code was redeemed for Ball Chest
- FREEGEMS – This code was redeemed for 50 Gems
- RELEASE – This code was redeemed for 250 Coins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Super Golf!?
Players are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the codes within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Once inside the server, press the blue Twitter logo button next to the trophy icon
- A new code redemption dialog box will pop up
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box of the newly appeared UI
- Hit the green tick button to activate the Roblox code right away!
Players can find the redeemed skins, hats, and chests in their in-game inventory.