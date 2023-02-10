Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (February 2023): Free Points and Gems 

Created by Minimal Games, Roblox The Presentation Experience is a one-of-a-kind title in the metaverse. Gamers are tasked with conducting successful presentations in order to thrive in Roblox The Presentation Experience.
Players have the ultimate task of gathering Points (in-game currency) by doing a variety of actions. They can also disrupt other players' presentations to earn Points. New players will struggle to learn the gameplay mechanisms and will lack Points.
Instead of grinding for in-game money, newbies can redeem the active codes mentioned in this article to obtain free Points, Gems, and more.
Active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Players can redeem the Roblox codes featured below within a matter of minutes:
- maxwellgood - This code can be redeemed for 20 Gems (Latest code)
- manfacepooper - This code can be redeemed for a 5x Point Boost for 10 min
- fartyreward - This code can be redeemed for 100 Points
- minimalgamespro - This code can be redeemed for 25 Points
- UwU - This code can be redeemed for 20 Gems
- Hallway - This code can be redeemed for 10 Gems
- pheencil - This code can be redeemed for 100 Points
- 100MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for 15 Gems
- MILLIONMEMBERS! - This code can be redeemed for 10 Gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP
- therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher - This code can be redeemed for 10 Gems
- nootnoot - This code can be redeemed for 75 Points
- Megaboost - This code can be redeemed for 5x Points for mone minute
- 5gems - This code can be redeemed for 5 Gems
- toilet - This code can be redeemed for 50 points
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - This code can be redeemed for 150 Points
- poop - This code can be redeemed for 100 Points
- NikkoCoder - This code can be redeemed for 50 Points
- bookworm - This code can be redeemed for 80 Points
- code - This code can be redeemed for 15 Points
- RAT - This code can be redeemed for 25 Points
- Teachermadcuzbad - This code can be redeemed for 200 Points
Inactive codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Unfortunately, several codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are published to the community on a regular basis.
- CHRISTMASGIFT - This code was redeemed for 39 Gems
- anfisanova - This code was redeemed for 25 Points
- bababooeypoints - This code was redeemed for 50 Points
- 180klikes - This code was redeemed for 10 Gems
- Easter - This code was redeemed for 8 Gems
- 700kmembers - This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and a 1 minutase 5x Points Boost
- 600kmembers - This code was redeemed for 5 minutes of 2x Boost
- 175klikes - This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and 5x Point Boost
- 150KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 5 Gems and 5x Point Boost
- beatbox - This code was redeemed for 30 Points
- sus - This code was redeemed for 30 Points
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience?
Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards instantly:
- Start the Roblox title and log into the server
- Now press the gear logo button right next to the shopping cart logo on the top left corner of the screen
- A new black-colored interface, titled "Settings," will be displayed
- Press the blue 'Codes' option to launch the code box
- A new UI, named 'Codes,' will pop up on the screen
- Copy the desired code from the provided list and paste it into the text box that states 'Code'
- Click the blue-themed 'Redeem' buttton to activate the code
The newly obtained boosters can be found in your in-game inventory.