Roblox The Takeover Superstar Racers guide

Superstar Racers is a parkour experience featured in Roblox The Takeover, the platform-wide event where players can create crews and earn Creds for purchasing cosmetics. The game currently consists of four challenges of escalating difficulty, which will remain till September 22, 2025. Players of any skill level can take and complete these missions to earn various rewards.

Here's a look at all the event challenges and their respective rewards in Superstar Racers.

Roblox The Takeover: How to start the challenges in Superstar Racers

The door to Superstar Racers (Image via Roblox)

During The Takeover, there are two ways to access the event missions in Superstar Racers. The first is to launch the game and then click the Roblox icon at the bottom of the screen. It will open the Challenges Menu, from where you can select any task by clicking the blue arrow button next to it.

The second way to equip a challenge is via the event hub called Tagtown. Here's a quick guide for the same:

Launch The Takeover. Your avatar will spawn in Tagtown.

Locate and enter the portal to the Competition Park district.

After entering the district, find and enter the door that leads to Superstar Racers.

Select a challenge from the menu by clicking its corresponding arrow button.

You'll be redirected to the game.

Unlike My Fishing Pier, there are no NPCs dedicated to the ongoing event. You can open the Challenges Menu, equip one, and begin racing against other players. The maps for the contests are selected based on a vote.

If you're having difficulties navigating the event hub, use our guide on Tagtown to learn about all its districts and contained experiences.

The Takeover challenges in Superstar Racers

Finish the challenges to earn Solo Creds and badges (Image via Roblox)

Like other games participating in The Takeover, the challenges in Superstar Racers are categorized into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, based on the increasing order of their difficulty. A player needs to complete the previous mission to proceed to the next. So, to access the Master challenge, you'll need to first finish the Pro challenge.

Finishing a challenge rewards you with Solo Creds for buying in-game items from the event hub. Moreover, you get limited badges, which are displayed on the bottom right corner of the screen whenever their associated tasks are completed.

Here are the challenges and their respective rewards in Superstar Racers:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Collect 75 gems 1 Solo Cred Easy Challenge Pro Beat any map 2 Solo Creds Medium Challenge Master Beat the 3 lobby time trials within their required times 3 Solo Creds Hard Challenge Extreme Beat a second lap 4 Solo Creds Experimental Challenge

Note that the Solo Creds obtainable from each mission can be boosted on special days. Both you and your crewmates can earn double or even triple the amount of Solo Creds as well as Crew Creds.

It is possible to invite your crewmates into a particular experience. However, in Superstar Racers, all challenges are individual objectives. You need to collect gems, complete a map, and finish time trials all by yourself.

FAQs on The Takeover and Superstar Racers

Where is Superstar Racers in Tagtown?

This experience can be found in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

How do I check the event challenges?

To check the challenges, press the Roblox icon at the bottom of the screen after joining Superstar Racers.

Is it possible to earn double Solo Credits in Superstar Racers?

Yes, you can earn double Solo Creds by finishing a challenge for the first time. Moreover, on special days, there is a 2x boost to all Cred earnings.

