Roblox World of Stands Codes (September 2023): Free Rewards

The Roblox game World of Stands immerses players in a universe inspired by the popular anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The game offers an exciting and immersive experience for anime aficionados and newcomers alike with its fascinating Stand Powers. You can acquire this ability by piercing yourself with the Stand arrow, similar to the power-acquiring process in the anime.

Robloxians can also take part in epic fights against powerful bosses and other Stand users. This game's combat system truly captures the essence of JJBA's universe, with each Stand ability providing a unique playstyle. Players have to strategize and unleash the skills of their Stand in order to succeed.

Players can also claim various rewards by redeeming codes distributed by the developers. Check out the active codes for this game listed below.

All working codes for Roblox World of Stands

These are all the active codes for World of Stands as of now. New codes will be added to this list as they are released.

195K - This code is currently redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 20 to use this code)

100M - This code is currently redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 10 to use this code)

All expired codes for Roblox World of Stands

These codes have expired, and trying to redeem them now will amount to nothing but an error message.

190K - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

IMSPECIAL - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

WOSSUMMER - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

WOSLOVESYOU - This code was redeemable for some Stand Arrows, Locacacas, and a Super Shiny Arrow. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

TWIT20K - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 10 to use this code)

HAVEPITY - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 20 to use this code)

EASTER2023 - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

PASSIONE - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 20 to use this code)

SHINYENJOYER - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

NIIICE - This code was redeemable for 7500 Gold & 2x Loca fruits.

TIKTOK30 - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards.

THX4WAITING - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards.

SHINYPLS - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 10 to use this code)

100KDISC - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 20 to use this code)

REDEMPTION - This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of Level 15 to use this code)

This code was redeemable for Free Rewards. (The player must be of to use this code) WOSRELEASE1 - This code was redeemable for 1 Shiny Arrow.

How to redeem codes in Roblox World of Stands?

Follow the instructions listed below to redeem codes in World of Stands easily:

Open up World of Stands and connect to the server. Tap the Menu Button located at the bottom of your screen. Inside the Menu, look for the Settings Button to pull up the Code Redemption Window. Copy a code from the aforementioned list and Paste it into the text box labeled Enter Code. Hit the Redeem Button to claim the code and obtain your free reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox World of Stands?

Players can obtain more codes by following the game's creator @SpicyWaterRBLX on X. They can also join the World of Stands Discord server to find fresh codes regularly. Alternatively, players can also bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox news hub to stay up-to-date.