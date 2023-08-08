Roblox Zo Samurai Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

A new journey awaits those who pursue the path of a real warrior in the vivid and dynamic world of Roblox. Zo Samurai invites players to engage on a journey rich with ancient customs and bloody fights. This alluring game combines smart fighting, exploration, and companionship amid the magical landscapes of medieval Japan. As players put on the armor of a samurai, their fate awaits them among the cherry blossoms and the clash of steel.

Swift reflexes, sharp observation, and smart maneuvers are the keys to victory in this game. Face-to-face combat requires players to hone their abilities, master the art of the sword, and learn to anticipate their opponents' actions. A ballet of blades emerges with each collision, mimicking the majesty of traditional samurai duels.

Nevertheless, players can get help from these codes listed below and claim valuable resources such as In-game currency, shards, and much more.

All working codes for Roblox Zo Samurai

MAY4 - This code can be redeemed to claim 25 Shards.

600klikes - This code can be redeemed to claim Shards.

All expired codes for Roblox Zo Samurai

550KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for Yen.

500KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for Yen.

450klikes - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Yen.

400klikes - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

BOARDING - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

350KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

300KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

100MVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

TWEETERMAN - This code could have been redeemed for 15 Souls.

ZOZO - This code could have been redeemed for 15 Souls.

42 - This code could have been redeemed for 15 Souls.

915719 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

NEWYEAR2022 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

CLANSV2 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

ZoDown - This code could have been redeemed for Souls.

CODESRHERE - This code could have been redeemed for 15 Souls.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Zo Samurai?

Launch Zo Samurai on Roblox and connect to the server.

Now players have to Walk Forward from the spawn, Turn Left, and walk down the small hill into the Safezone.

After doing that, Turn Left and Walk Forward, players should reach the Shop and in it the Codes Board.

To enter the Codes Menu, walk up to the Code Board and press the text box labeled Code.

, walk up to the and press the text box labeled . Finally, Copy and Paste one of the codes from the list given above and click OK to receive the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox Zo Samurai working?

If a player has trouble redeeming a code, they should first check for mistakes because these codes are case-sensitive. The recommended technique is to copy and paste the codes from this page into the game. If it is still not working, it has, unfortunately, likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Zo Samurai?

Follow the game's developer on Twitter and join the Official Zo Samurai Discord Server to find more codes. When an update is launched, or a milestone is met, the developers generally give free codes, so gamers may be on the lookout for it.

Players can additionally bookmark this page and return to it frequently to stay updated on the game's latest news and updates.