Steal a Brainrot Girafa Celestre guide

Girafa Celestre is a Brainrot God-rarity character in Steal a Brainrot, placing it in the upper echelon of units in the game. Thanks to its rarity, the unit can be a valuable addition to your base, significantly improving your money-earning capabilities. However, its rarity and high income rate can make your base a hotspot for other players to try to steal it.

Ad

Let’s find out what Girafa Celestre can do in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Girafa Celestre in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Getting Girafa Celestre is straightforward in theory, but challenging in practice. Like the other Brainrot God characters, this unit can be obtained from the conveyor belt, priced at 7.5 million Cash. The catch here is its spawn rate, which is quite low for you to reliably nab the unit. So, you may be left waiting for a long time before the character spawns on the belt.

Ad

Trending

You can influence the Luck stats of everyone on the Server with the premium Server Luck game pass. Each purchase of this game pass increases the Server Luck multiplier from 1x to 2x, from 2x to 4x, and from 4x to 5x. The first purchase will set you back by 249 Robux, while the two subsequent purchases will cost you 999 Robux each. In total, you need 2,247 Robux to max out your Server Luck.

Ad

If you don’t wish to part with your Robux, you can server hop until you find one with high Server Luck multiplier. This strategy has the potential to backfire, as the servers with high Server Luck multipliers are usually populated by endgame players. Such players can potentially steal characters from your base, so it’s important to remain vigilant and pay attention to your security measures.

Another way to get the character is to steal it from another player’s base. This can be quite challenging, as the Robloxian will be notified of your thievery. Grab the unit and return to your base at the earliest to beef up your security and prevent any attempts of reacquisition from its former owner.

Ad

Refer to this guide for a complete list of Secrets in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Girafa Celestre earns 20,000 Cash per second, which places it on the lower end of the Brainrot God earning rate spectrum. Even so, it is better than every unit in the rarities below Brainrot God, making it an inherently high-value character. Its earn rate is high enough to recoup the cost of buying it in 375 seconds or six minutes and 15 seconds. Combined with Mutations and Traits, its earning rate will easily make you a millionaire in a matter of seconds.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How to get Girafa Celestre in Steal a Brainrot?

Girafa Celestre can be bought from the conveyor belt for 7.5 million Cash or stolen from another Robloxian’s base.

What rarity does Girafa Celestre belong to?

Girafa Celestre has been assigned the Brainrot God rarity.

What is the income rate of Girafa Celestre?

Girafa Celestre’s income rate is at 20,000 Cash per second without factoring in Mutations and Traits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025