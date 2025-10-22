Steal a Brainrot Quesadillo Vampiro guide

Steal a Brainrot features limited-time Brainrots that can only be obtained during certain events. Quesadilla Vampiro is an example of this, being only obtainable as part of the Taco Tuesday event on October 21, 2025. This craftable Secret Brainrot was available through the limited-time Taco Truck for a single day, after which it has been rendered unobtainable through regular means. It can still be obtained by stealing it from other players’ bases.

Here’s everything you need to know about Quesadillo Vampiro in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Quesadillo Vampiro in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Stealing from others' bases is the only way to get Quesadillo Vampiro (Image via Roblox)

Quesadillo Vampiro is a Halloween-themed Brainrot introduced on October 21, 2025, as part of the weekly Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse event. While this event was active, the game introduced the Taco Truck, a limited-time addition where you could combine different characters to receive powerful units.

Players could only fuse these units a certain number of times before the Quesadillo Vampiro ran out of stock. Since it is out of stock, you can now only get it by stealing from other players’ bases. Considering the endgame status of this unit, it would be wise to plan your stealing strategy before you attempt it.

While Taco Tuesday was active, you could fuse the following Brainrots to get Quesadillo Vampiro at the Taco Truck:

1x Perrito Burrito

1x Graipuss Medussi

1x Los Jobcitos

Check out when Admin Abuse is scheduled to arrive in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Quesadillo Vampiro has an income generation rate of 3,500,000 Cash per second, making it a high-value addition to your roster. Since its acquisition cost largely depends on your luck with its fusees, it can be a little challenging to determine when it starts generating profit. It is worth noting that it will make back 1 billion Cash within 285 seconds or 4 minutes and 45 seconds. This is quite good for a unit of its caliber.

Its Cash generation is comparable to the likes of Burrito Bandito, making it worth pursuing.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Quesadillo Vampiro in Steal a Brainrot?

Quesadillo Vampiro can be obtained by stealing it from other players’ bases. It was previously obtainable by fusing Perrito Burrito, Graipuss Medussi, and Los Jobcitos at the Taco Truck.

How much money does Quesadillo Vampiro generate each second?

Quesadillo Vampiro generates 3,500,000 Cash per second.

What rarity does Quesadillo Vampiro belong to?

Quesadillo Vampiro belongs to the Secret rarity.

