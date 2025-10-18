Swim with Brainrot codes (October 2025)

The latest Swim with Brainrot codes can now be redeemed in the game. In this Roblox title, players ride their brainrots to race friends and compete for the fastest swim. You can rebirth to grow stronger, hatch eggs to unlock new pets, and explore exciting worlds filled with challenges. The game challenges you to improve your speed, luck, and winning ability by using upgrades and potions. Codes offer vital items that help new and seasoned players alike progress faster and become swimming champions.

Ad

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Swim with Brainrot. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Swim with Brainrot are issued.

All Swim with Brainrot codes (Active)

Don’t miss your freebies (Image via Roblox)

Below are the listed active codes in the game for free items:

Ad

Trending

List of active Swim with Brainrot codes Codes Rewards Season x1 Sprint Trade x1 Win Potion UpData x1 Luck Potion Welcome 10 Wins

Ad

Inactive Swim with Brainrot codes

All codes remain valid, so it's best to redeem them at the earliest.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Swim with Brainrot codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem the codes for free by following the steps below:

Ad

Connect to your Roblox account. Search for the Swim with Brainrot game and click the thumbnail. Enter the game lobby. Press the ABX button at the top left corner. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box and hit the green Claim button.

Rewards apply instantly, giving you an edge in the game.

Why are codes important in Swim with Brainrot?

Codes mainly grant potions and wins. Sprint potions boost swimming speed, enabling quicker race completion. Win potions increase the likelihood of winning races and earning rewards and prestige. Luck potions enhance the chances of unlocking rare pets or items, which are vital for advancing in the game and unlocking new worlds.

Ad

Swim with Brainrot code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Before assuming a code is invalid, check for typos or capitalization errors. New codes may take some time to activate across all servers, so try logging out and back in or switching servers.

Where to find the latest codes in Swim with Brainrot

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Stay updated by visiting the game's homepage, joining the 800 Race Roblox Group, and connecting with the Keep Smiling Studio Discord.

Ad

FAQs on Swim with Brainrot codes

How many times can you redeem Swim with Brainrot codes?

All Roblox codes can only be redeemed once per account in the game. If you try to use the same code again, an error message will appear indicating it has already been redeemed.

What is the latest code in Swim with Brainrot?

All the codes listed are currently the latest active ones for Swim with Brainrot.

Ad

When are the next Swim with Brainrot codes coming?

New Swim with Brainrot codes are usually released during major updates, holidays, or when the game reaches certain milestone achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025