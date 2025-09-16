When is the next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot? (September 16, 2025)

Taco Tuesday is a weekly developer event in Steal a Brainrot that gives players the chance to get rare and high-earning units. Only during such events, you can obtain characters like Tipi Topi Taco, Bombardini Tortiniii, Noo My Hotspot, and a bulk of Taco Lucky Blocks. They arrive in both private and public servers to allow more players to expand their collection.

According to an announcement on the game's Discord server, the next Taco Tuesday will begin at 6 PM EST on September 16, 2025. It may introduce a new exclusive unit called Tacorita Bicicleta.

Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday release times for different regions

Taco Lucky Blocks exclusively appear during Taco Tuesday (Image via Roblox)

Taco Tuesday is a type of Admin Abuse, where the game creators initiate multiple sub-events in the servers. These change the appearance as well as give income-boosting Mutations and Traits to Brainrots. Notably, the effects of these sub-events can affect the exclusive units spawned by the developers.

Here are the times for the next Taco Tuesday across different time zones:

UTC : September 16 at 10:00 pm UTC

: September 16 at 10:00 pm UTC USA (East) : September 16 at 6:00 pm EST

: September 16 at 6:00 pm EST USA (West) : September 16 at 3:00 pm PT

: September 16 at 3:00 pm PT Brazil : September 16 at 7:00 pm BRT

: September 16 at 7:00 pm BRT United Kingdom : September 16 at 11:00 pm BST

: September 16 at 11:00 pm BST Europe : September 17 at 12:00 am CET

: September 17 at 12:00 am CET South Africa : September 17 at 12:00 am SAST

: September 17 at 12:00 am SAST UAE : September 17 at 2:00 am GST

: September 17 at 2:00 am GST India : September 17 at 3:30 am IST

: September 17 at 3:30 am IST China : September 17 at 6:00 am CST

: September 17 at 6:00 am CST Philippines : September 17 at 6:00 am Manila Time

: September 17 at 6:00 am Manila Time Japan : September 17 at 7:00 am JST

: September 17 at 7:00 am JST Australia : September 17 at 8:00 am AEST

: September 17 at 8:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 17 at 10:00 am NZST

Taco Lucky Blocks, which only appear during Taco Tuesday, currently consist of four units: Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, Los Tipi Tacos, Gattito Tacoto, and Chihuanini Taconini. Among this list, the Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos is the rarest in this block, possessing a low 3% drop rate.

What to expect from the upcoming Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot?

NPC Sammy (on left) and Tacorita Bicicleta (on right) (Image via SaB Discord)

Developer Sammy shared a sneak peek of an upcoming Taco-shaped character on the Steal a Brainrot Discord server. This unit, named Tacorita Bicicleta, could debut in the next Taco Tuesday event. The method to obtain it and its income rate hasn't been made public at the moment.

While the arrival of Tacorita Bicicleta is based on assumptions, the upcoming Taco Tuesday will definitely feature Taco Lucky Blocks appearing on the conveyor belt. Each block costs 50,000,000 Cash ($50M), so start saving now to buy several of them in Steal a Brainrot.

Besides Taco Lucky Blocks, watch out for Taco Tuesday-exclusive Brainrots. Tipi Topi Taco and Bombardini Tortiniii have a high chance of arriving on the conveyor belt. Additionally, you can feed units with the Taco Trait to the Sammy NPC to receive a Brainrot God or Secret character as a reward.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What time is the next Taco Tuesday in India?

In India, the next Taco Tuesday is slated to begin on September 17 at 3:30 am IST.

What is the income rate of Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos?

This Secret Brainrot generates 5,000,000 Cash ($5M) every second.

Where does the Sammy NPC spawn?

This NPC appears next to the Robux Shop during Taco Tuesday.

