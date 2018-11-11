France cracks late again and loses to Sprinbgboks 29-26

PARIS (AP) — France cracked right at the end once again as South Africa scored a try deep into injury time to win 29-26 on Saturday.

France thought it had the Springboks beaten for the first time since 2009 after losing their past six meetings — including four last year — but once again poor composure cost Les Tricolores.

With the match petering out, South Africa earned a surprise lineout near the French line following a poor mistake from France winger Damian Penaud. He stepped out of bounds taking a high catch with about 10 seconds left.

The French looked terrified and then relieved when winger Aphiwe Dyantyi's try was ruled out by referee Nigel Owens for a forward pass.

But the Springboks had time for another lineout, and replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi bundled through after France's forwards were too easily rolled over.

Captain Guilhem Guirado and powerful center Mathieu Bastareaud scored a try each for France while scrumhalf Baptiste Serin missed only one of his kicks, landing four penalties and converting both tries.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard was perfect for the Springboks, landing five penalties and converting the other try from right winger Sbu Nkosi.

Last weekend, South Africa lost to England 12-11, succumbing right at the end. This time, it was a reversal of fortune.