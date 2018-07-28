Cowboys' Dak Prescott: NFL game not right venue for protest

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighed in on the national anthem controversy, expressing his belief that an NFL game is not the right venue to protest social injustice.

The NFL announced a new rule during the offseason stating that players have the option to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

The rule also states that if players decide to go on the field for the anthem, they must stand or they will be penalized.

However, the NFL and NFLPA came to a "standstill agreement" last week, putting the implementation of the policy on hold following a grievance filed by the players' union. The two sides were each said to be "encouraged" by discussions held on Friday.

Jerry Jones said this week the Cowboys' policy is "you stand during the anthem, toe on the line", but Prescott insisted his stance was not influenced by the views of the owner.

"I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so," Prescott said of protesting during the anthem. "The game of football has always brought me such a peace and I think it does the same for a lot of other people, people playing the game, people watching the game and any people that have an impact on the game.

"So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people."

"I do exactly what I'm doing and what I stand by whether I was wearing the star or not, whether I was playing for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones or any other owner, I believe in what I believe in and that's that.

"I'm all about making a change and making a difference. I think this whole kneeling and all that was all about just raising awareness. The fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later I think we've got to that point.

"I'm up for taking that next step, whatever that step may be. I'm all for action."