How Marathon Running can Improve Psychological Edge

mayank.vora 26 Nov 2018

Queenstown International Marathon

Murakami is a passionate runner. He runs 10K a day, on an average. He explained in an interview, that running, “helped me develop respect for my own physical being.” If we examine Murakami’s words and concentrate on “respect” and “physical being”, we will perhaps find a way to connect how the physical condition of an individual’s existence compliments his psychological state.

If we have to associate ‘Running’ to therapy or a medical remedy, it’ll still remain a myopic concept. It’s more about reaching a milestone and never looking back at what is achieved, but looking ahead at what is yet to be achieved. Two words are important for a marathon runner. ‘Start’, and ‘Finish.’ At the end of a Marathon, a runner is awarded a medal which reads ‘Finisher.’ The joy of receiving such a medal, is something that only a Finisher will know.

I started running rather late in life. When I was 34, in 2014. Today at 38, in 2018, I am 17 marathons old. This includes 15 half marathons (21/25K) and 2 full marathons (42K). Will you agree with me if I said Marathon running is divided in three parts. The first part with ‘head’, the second part with ‘personality’ and the final part with ‘heart’. Running a marathon is not just a sport, a competitive event which is reduced to determine a winner (and therefore a loser), but it’s rather a metaphor. It mirrors our intelligence, tests our character and inculcates a persevering spirit.

Running is a metal game. It’s a mind game. A mind game played within. Sports Psychologist Justin Ross feels “Mental toughness is what you do when you start to feel uncomfortable”. A runner realises, during training, that two key components to achieve mental strength are; Willingness and Optimism. Willingness can be better explained as a measurement. It’s the measurement, which may not be metric in stature but it sure has a definite nature. And the nature of measurement for Willingness is, how willing we are to reach an uncomfortable position to achieve a certain goal. Which further means that Running is Goal driven. And, Optimism is Belief. Believing that my action will be rewarded. So my training in gearing up for a Marathon, will not be futile.

The second part we will try and explore is the element of ‘Personality.’ Marathon runners usually have an edge. This gets reflected in the way a runner conducts himself when grief or gloom strike. There are times when it’s easy to give up. The body taunts and threatens the mind to throw the towel. These are the times when Character counts. How much are we willing to stretch ourselves, to push the envelope, to not give up. One way of dealing with the pain, I feel, is to stay glued to the Finish line. Once we are focussed at our destination, one tends to get oblivious to the obstacles. In my method of running a marathon, I take a kilometer, one at a time. Each time I complete a Km, I try and reach the next. I try and not pay attention to fatigue and exortion, rather, I focus on the exuberance at the thought of wearing my next Finisher Medal.

And Finally, it’s all hearts. The heart here is more than significant than the various heart-shaped emoticons that we are now most familiar with. Scientifically since the Human Heart is the blood pumping organ, we have the organ truly active during a marathon. But in this context, the Heart is the Passion. This is the stage when it gets most challenging. Even during workout sessions, the more we come to the last rep, the body gets worn out and apparent defeat glares at us. The truly passionate will overcome this intention for quick relief. One runs with acquired skills, but inborn passion.

Why do we run? When do we start? We have our own unique stories. Nobody is a born runner. I was battling a debt situation and we had our Kabuli brothers, the Pathans, (remember Rabindranath’s description of the likes, with such precision and accuracy, in his famous short story ) performing as unwanted human alarms, exercising sheer punctuality and extremely expressive in their quest for recovery, of their rightful claim. I realized, to avoid them, not their claim but their morning zeal, I needed to wake up earlier and allow a solid steel lock on the door, dash their enthusiasm. But what do I do waking up at a time when stray dogs don’t like their space invaded by unworthy humans. I decided to run. Today, the Kabuliwala days are behind me, but a new found fascination for increasing my collection of Finishers keeps me motivated.

The Legs or the limbs carry the weight of the entire body. Yet Hrittick Roshan wannabees prefer double egg projection on the biceps (recognised as muscles) and completely ignore the legs, thighs and very importantly, the feet.

While gearing up for a marathon, it might help the participant, who wishes to earn a Finisher Medal, realise the need to take care of the feet and the importance of the right footwear. Running for a Marathon might bring out the worst in our feet. It’s possible that ‘running’ might invite a condition where our feet begin to peel, there’s blister on our feet and there’s ache. A definite way to avoid the perils of running, is ‘wearing right’.

It’s time to re-visit our school days, in order to buy the right footwear. Even a millennial will remember the days when we didn’t indulge in shoe shopping, online. As kids, our parents made us try new school shoes, at the local store. That’s the best way to select running shoes and a definite way to take care of our feet. Nick Knight, A Podiatrist, or a foot and ankle surgeon, from N K Sports Podiatry, advices “Don’t worry about what your feet look like in the trainers when running.” Running Shoes need not be glamour driven.

“The foot is the foundation of the body, and it is therefore critical that the foot be strong and be allowed to function naturally,” is Golden Harper’s opinion. This graduate with a degree in Exercise Science, emphasises on the need for the foot and the core of the body, need to be strong and in natural position.

Running is an Art. Like all artists, a runner wants to improve. Like any other discipline, in our attempt to better our immediate performance, we need the wisdom, to ... wear right.