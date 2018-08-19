Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: India win first medal of the games through 10m Air Rifle mixed team event

Aakash Jaswal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.30K   //    19 Aug 2018, 16:42 IST

20th Commonwealth Games - Day 3: Shooting
Apurvi Chandela

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event to get India's medal account going after the duo finished behind China and Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2018 on Sunday. The Indian pair shot 429.9 points in the final, while the Chinese Taipei pair bagged the gold with a Games Record score of 494.1 points. Favourites China settled for silver with 492.5 points.

Apurvi and Ravi qualified for the final at the second position with a score of 835.3 points behind South Korea (836.7 points). Korea finished fourth in the final.

Meanwhile, wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Sandeep Tomar (57kg) progressed to their respective quarter-finals. Punia came from 0-3 behind to win the next 13 points for a 13-3 victory by technical superiority over Uzbekistan's Sirojuddin Khasanov. Tomar won his 1/8th match against Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov 12-8.

Also, Pawan Kumar won by fall against Cambodia's Vuthy Heng to reach the Men's 86kg last-eight stage.

In the quarter-finals, however, Tomar lost 15-9 to Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi. But the gold-medal favourite Bajrang Punia defeated Fayziev Abdulqosim of Tajikistan 12-2 by technical superiority to book his place in the men's 65kg semi-final.

Mausam Khatri also lost his quarter-final to Ibragimov Magomed of Uzbekistan in the men's 97kg event. Pawan was next on the mat in his 86kg last-eight match, but he was no match for his Iranian opponent Hasan Yazdanicharati, who registered a comprehensive win.

However, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was beaten by Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Sushil lost his qualification round match 3-5 and also missed out on repechage route to win bronze after Batirov failed to make it to the final.

In the other shooting event of the day, the Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma could not qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final.

In badminton, India beat Maldives 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Men's Team event. But in handball, India's women's team lost its Group A match to China 21-36

Earlier, the Indian women kabaddi team beat Japan 43-12 in its Group A match. In Rowing, Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh have qualified for the Men's Pair final, while the pair of Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh entered the Men's Double Sculls final

India had a good day in pool as swimmer Sajan Prakash qualified for men's 200m butterfly final and Srihari Nataraj reached 100m backstroke final.

But the Indian women's basketball team had a disappointing outing as it lost 61-84 to Chinese Taipei. This was India's second defeat in the group stage, having earlier lost to Kazakhstan 61-79.

In Wushu men's finals, Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished fifth and tenth respectively.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Apurvi Chandela Leisure Reading 2018 Asian Games India Players Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally
Aakash Jaswal
CONTRIBUTOR
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar open...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Apurvi Chandela...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Shooters to open India's account on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: A day after Asiad team selection,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh...
RELATED STORY
Strive for Sixteen Golds (India at Asian Games 2018)-III
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Leave teenage shooting sensations Manu...
RELATED STORY
State of Indian Shooting (Part 1): Rifle/Pistol Events
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian shooting contingent will hope to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us