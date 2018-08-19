Asian Games 2018: India win first medal of the games through 10m Air Rifle mixed team event

Aakash Jaswal

Apurvi Chandela

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event to get India's medal account going after the duo finished behind China and Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2018 on Sunday. The Indian pair shot 429.9 points in the final, while the Chinese Taipei pair bagged the gold with a Games Record score of 494.1 points. Favourites China settled for silver with 492.5 points.

Apurvi and Ravi qualified for the final at the second position with a score of 835.3 points behind South Korea (836.7 points). Korea finished fourth in the final.

Meanwhile, wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Sandeep Tomar (57kg) progressed to their respective quarter-finals. Punia came from 0-3 behind to win the next 13 points for a 13-3 victory by technical superiority over Uzbekistan's Sirojuddin Khasanov. Tomar won his 1/8th match against Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov 12-8.

Also, Pawan Kumar won by fall against Cambodia's Vuthy Heng to reach the Men's 86kg last-eight stage.

In the quarter-finals, however, Tomar lost 15-9 to Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi. But the gold-medal favourite Bajrang Punia defeated Fayziev Abdulqosim of Tajikistan 12-2 by technical superiority to book his place in the men's 65kg semi-final.

Mausam Khatri also lost his quarter-final to Ibragimov Magomed of Uzbekistan in the men's 97kg event. Pawan was next on the mat in his 86kg last-eight match, but he was no match for his Iranian opponent Hasan Yazdanicharati, who registered a comprehensive win.

However, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was beaten by Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Sushil lost his qualification round match 3-5 and also missed out on repechage route to win bronze after Batirov failed to make it to the final.

In the other shooting event of the day, the Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma could not qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final.

In badminton, India beat Maldives 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Men's Team event. But in handball, India's women's team lost its Group A match to China 21-36

Earlier, the Indian women kabaddi team beat Japan 43-12 in its Group A match. In Rowing, Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh have qualified for the Men's Pair final, while the pair of Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh entered the Men's Double Sculls final

India had a good day in pool as swimmer Sajan Prakash qualified for men's 200m butterfly final and Srihari Nataraj reached 100m backstroke final.

But the Indian women's basketball team had a disappointing outing as it lost 61-84 to Chinese Taipei. This was India's second defeat in the group stage, having earlier lost to Kazakhstan 61-79.

In Wushu men's finals, Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished fifth and tenth respectively.