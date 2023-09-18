With the Asian Games 2023 just a few days away, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker sat down with PTI for chit-chat and discussed her goals ahead of the event in Hangzhou, China.

The Commonwealth gold medalist is yet to stand on the podium at the Asian Games but is confident about the upcoming tournament.

“The expectations from the Asian Games will always remain the same. I'll try to give the best performance as per my ability, and the best I can do for the Indian shooting team and the Indian contingent . So, the aim would be the same -- to be in the best form and to be able to give my best," Bhaker said.

Bhaker will be competing in the 25m pistol event in Hangzhou and will later be seen in action at the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea. The Asian Championships will also have 2024 Paris Olympic quotas on offer, and the 21-year-old shooter has exuded confidence in herself and the rest of the Indian squad.

"I feel it (Asian Championships) will be a bright competition and the entire shooting team, including me, we are all geared up and very much looking forward to the event for quota places," she said.

Manu Bhaker is disappointed that her personal coach is not allowed at Asian Games

Manu Bhaker is likely to miss the services of her personal coach and legendary shooter Jaspal Rana at the 2023 Asian Games.

The NRAI has a policy where personal coaches are not allowed to accompany players to international events. Several players, including Bhaker, find this to be an issue at big events like the Asian Games.

"I'm hoping that this situation gets sorted soon. I've put in a request that he (Rana) accompany me for major competitions, like the quota competitions or the World Championships and all these, major events at least. Most likely, it will be sorted. I think Kalikesh (Singdeo, NRAI president) is really supportive of me and he's been helping me out in certain situations, " Manu Bhaker said.

While she was all praises for the team coaches, Bhaker thinks her best performance comes under Rana's watch.

"Even the team coaches are very coordinating (co-operative) but, I believe, my best performance lies with my (personal) coach only, which is why we have reunited," she said.

"He (Rana) just knows how to work with me. He's been working with me since I was a child and he just knows the tricks and the things, how to distract me in a positive way, like take my mind off things which are bothering me. So, I think he knows the secret (to make me a better shooter)," she added.