Indian para shooters leave for World Para Shooting World Cup 2023

The Indian Para Shooters have left for Croatia to participate in the upcoming Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup. As many as 29 shooters will be participating in various disciplines in the World Cup.

India will be looking forward to this World Cup after a successful run in the Changwon Para World Cup in May 2023. India ended with eight medals, including three silvers and five bronze medals in the previous World Cup. The team finished seventh in the medals tally.

Earlier, in June, the selection committee announced a preparatory coaching camp for the 29 athletes based on their trial scores. The training camp took place in Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi from 19th June 2023 to 3rd July 2023.

The World Cup Changwon 2023 was the season opener for the Shooting. This is the second major tournament that will offer Paris 2024 Paralympic quota.

Indian shooters Avani Lekhara, Sriharsha Devaraddi, and Singhraj have already secured Paris 2024 Paralympic quota. However, the trio will be in action for the upcoming World Cup as well and are the favorites from India. Notably, Avani Lekhara clinched silver in the recently concluded Changwon 2023 World Cup.

World Para Shooting World Cup Osijek 2023 to begin on 7th July

The upcoming Osijek 2023 World Cup will feature rifle, pistol, shotgun, VI and trap events. The World Cup will witness as many as 162 athletes from 35 countries. The 10m Men's Rifle event will kick start the World Cup on 7th July 2023.

The shooters are expected to arrive in Croatia before 5th July 2023. The International classification will begin on 5th July for Rifle and Pistol events while the classification/scheduling will take place on 7th July for the Para Trap event.

The Rifle/Pistol competition will begin on the 7th and will run up to the 12th. The Para Trap events will begin on 8th July and will end on 10th July. Notably, the Maximum entry per NPC is four.

The competition will be hosted by two venues, depending upon the distance of the target.

Poll : 0 votes