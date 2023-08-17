"When big events are going on, I switch off from social media": Aishwary Pratap Singh on his ISSF World Championships preparation

The ISSF World Championships are right around the corner, and Aishwary Pratap Singh is gearing up for some action.

The young champion is looking to capitalize on his recent form to book an Olympic berth on the back of the ISSF World Championships.

Singh recently won three golds at the World University Games, one in the 50m three positions rifle event, another in the 10m air rifle event, and a team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

Adding to his form is the fact that the range for the Baku ISSF World Championships is well-suited to his strength.

Given the windy weather of Baku, shooters are required to engage in shading. Shading is a technique that requires you to anticipate the wind and shoot accordingly. Most shooters look at the way a flag is flying and change their rifle positions accordingly.

Speaking on why shading is one of his strengths going into the ISSF World Championships, Singh said:

"Not everyone can be good at shading. Where to shoot, what judgments to make – even in the team, not many shooters like to use shading and only do it when coaches are asking them to do it. But it’s a part of my system now. If I see the flag move a little to the right, even if I don’t want it, my body automatically nudges to the top left." (via The Indian Express)

Talking about the off-field preparations he will engage in for the ISSF World Championships, the 22-year-old vowed to avoid social media. However, the youngster will still play a game of PUBG to help keep his mind off things.

"When big events are going on, I switch off from social media. I call home and talk to my brother, or talk to my parents. After that, I occupy my mind by playing PUBG with my friends. I have a group of four friends who are part of my squad in PUBG," he said.

Lessons learned from Tokyo will prove to be helpful at ISSF World Championships for Aishwary Pratap Singh

Being a shooter means displaying precision under extremely high-pressure situations, something Singh learned the hard way.

Going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the shooting contingent was one of India's brightest medal hopes. However, things didn't go according to plan, and there was a lot of pressure on Singh, given the fact that he was one of the last Indian contenders standing.

"My match was on the second-last day of the shooting program of the Tokyo Olympics," Singh said. "Indian athletes from other disciplines had already won medals. I was thinking about how they might get jobs and get rewarded well for their achievements."

"Meanwhile in the shooting camp, there were so many stories and controversies. Shooting didn’t have a single medal, despite being the biggest component in the Indian contingent. The environment when I went into my event didn’t feel the best. I went on Instagram and people described me as the last hope," he added.

The pressure got to Singh, who ended up finishing 21st in the competition. This experience is what has led to Singh's 'no social media before a competition' rule.

With past experiences paving the way for the youngster's foray into the ISSF World Championships, it will certainly be exciting to see Aishwary Pratap Singh try and secure his Paris Olympics spot.