Two first-timers win medals in ISSF World Cup Final

by PTI 28 Oct 2017, 18:34 IST

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Jolyn Beer of Germany and Italy's Alessia Iezzi -- both competing for the first time -- won a medal each in the ISSF World Cup here today.

Beer clinched the gold medal in women's 50m rifle 3 position and Iezzi bagged the top prize in women's trap at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Jolyn beat top rifle shooter and former Olympic medallist Snjezana Pejcic of Croatia in a thrilling 45-shot final, finishing with a score of 459.9.

The Croatian ended with 457.5 after overcoming China's Yiwen Zhang in a bronze medal shoot-off. The Chinese finished with a score of 448.2 in the eight-woman final.

Jolyn had won a World Cup stage gold last year and had another World Cup stage medal, but this was her first ever medal at the ISSF's season-ending showpiece.

The day's second final, the women's trap, also saw a first-time winner when Italy's Iezzi got the better of Spain's Fatima Galvez 2-1 in a shoot-off after both were tied on 41 hits out of 50 at the end of the final.

Lebanon's Bassil Ray won bronze with a score of 32, before being eliminated after the 40th shot.

China remained on top of the medal standings with one more day of competitions and three more finals left. They have so far gathered two gold, two silver and five bronze medals. Italy are second with an identical collection of gold and silver medals but only one bronze.

India are in fourth position with one medal of each colour