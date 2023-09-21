India Roller Sports Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The excitement is building as roller skating takes center stage at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, from September 28 to October 5. This thrilling event will unfold at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre, Qiantang District, and will witness athletes from across Asia vying for 12 prestigious gold medals.

Roller sports debuted in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, gaining popularity as an eagerly awaited part of the sporting event.

The roller skating events are diverse and promise thrilling action. They include artistic skating, inline freestyle skating, skateboarding, and speed skating on both the road and track. These events cater to different skill sets and styles, showcasing the versatility of roller sports.

With athletes from seven participating nations set to compete, the battle for supremacy is expected to be intense. Chinese Taipei has been a dominant force in roller skating, leading the medal table in previous editions. However, Japan, South Korea, China, and others are determined to challenge their supremacy.

Roller skaters prepare for the 19th Asian Games. Fans await breathtaking performances, record-breaking feats, and memorable moments. It's time for these athletes to skate their way into the history books and make their nations proud on this grand sporting stage.

Indian Roller Sports team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Vishvesh Ganesh Patil, Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar

Women: Aarthy Kasturi Raj, Sai Samithas Akula, Greeshma Dontara, Merlin Dhanam Arpoudam Charles, Heeral Sadhu, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Shreyashi Joshi

Asian Games 2023 Roller Sports: Schedule

The roller skating events at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 occurred between September 28 and October 5, 2023, at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in the Qiantang District of China PR. Athletes from across Asia who met the qualification criteria participated, vying for a total of 12 gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Roller Sports Rules

In the roller skate competition at the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, approximately 12 countries participated. The marathon event includes a 20-kilometer road race for both men and women, with a maximum time limit of 60 minutes.

Automatic timekeeping and photo finish systems are mandatory. Skaters must not accept help or food from others and should follow jury instructions; otherwise, they may face sanctions. Equipment regulations include a maximum wheel size of 125 mm and four wheels per skate. Each skater is assigned five numbers for identification.

Where to watch Roller Sports at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 Roller Sports competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the tournament on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.