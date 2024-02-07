Mikaela Shiffrin joins Alex Morgan in getting excited about Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Tortured Poets Department' album

Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the most extraordinary skiers to have ever graced the slopes, joined American footballer Alex Morgan in getting excited about pop star Taylor Swift's new album, “The Tortured Poet's Department.”

Shiffrin has never shied away from showering her favorite artist with love, and even attended a show from the singer’s 'Eras' Tour last year, alongside her boyfriend Aleksander Kilde.

The 95-time World Cup race winner has quite the ear for music as well, and often shares videos of her singing and playing the guitar with fans. In September 2023, she even took to the stage to sing alongside Grammy-nominated country artist Dierks Bentley for a charity event in St. Louis.

Now, Shiffrin has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to show her anticipation for the release of Swift's latest album. Reposting a tweet from Morgan, which said “Someone please check on me April 19th,” the 28-year-old wrote:

“Same”

Outside of adoring Swift's music, the alpine skier often takes inspiration from the pop star on achieving new milestones in her already storied career.

“There’s an entire universe inside Taylor Swift’s mind that we haven’t tapped into yet — maybe we’ve tapped into 1 percent of what she can accomplish because of her music. And I think about my skiing in a similar way. I’m closer now to reaching my potential, but it’s not about a record or another title. I’ve noticed Taylor just keeps going. In a way, you never finish doing that work,” Mikaela Shiffrin told the New York Times in January.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares injury update with fans post crash in Italy

In late January, Mikaela Shiffrin suffered one of the most serious crashes of her career, when she lost control coming out of a jump. Racing in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, the American barreled into the safety net at a considerable speed, leaving fans concerned about her health.

After the crash, Shiffrin stayed down for several minutes, as medics rushed to the scene and assessed her for possible injuries. The American was airlifted to a local hospital to further examine her left knee. Luckily enough, she got away from the crash without any major injuries.

Despite that, Shiffrin was forced to miss a couple of races in order to continue her rehabilitation. Recently, she gave fans a sneak into what her workout routine looks like at the minute. She shared a video of herself performing a light power clean, with a tape beneath her left knee. She captioned the video on X:

“Work in progress”

