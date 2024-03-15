"Nina Dobrev is such a bad a**"; "Learning from the best" - Fans react to Shaun White's girlfriend skiing on their trip in North Canada

Former American snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev recently embarked on a skiing trip to North Canada.

The couple met in 2012 and became public in April 2020 via an Instagram post. During their recent adventure in the snowy hills in North Canada, they were seen having fun while sliding through the slope.

Shaun White shared a video of them enjoying skiing and grooving with the following caption:

"Day 1 up North 🇨🇦 😍"

While the three-time Olympic medalist showed his exceptional skiing skills, it was The Vampire Diaries famed actress who stole the spotlight.

Impressed by Dobrev's skills, a fan wrote:

"Nina is a champ. My intrusive thoughts would have me in the lodge by a fire on a trip like this 😂"

Another fan credited White, writing:

"Nina learning from the best 🔥🔥🔥."

Screenshot of Instagram's comment section.

"Nina is such a bad a**. She can do everything," wrote a fan.

Screenshot of Instagram's comment section.

One account posted:

"I had to go back and look at the video a few times to make sure that I really saw Nina there. That looks like it is real steep! I thought you would doing that with your pro buddies, not with Nina! She is a bad ass!"

Screenshot of Instagram's comment section.

Another fan expressed their admiration for the couple while praising Dobrev.

"What is destined to happen will always occur. This is a wonderful example. I admire how skilled she looks and delighted you can enjoy your passion together. Stay blessed xo ❤."

Screenshot of Instagram's comment section.

Shaun White on his skiing apparel brand: "Fashion is very important to me"

Shaun White at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Shaun White established his skiing apparel brand, Whitespace, in January 2022 following his retirement. The brand manufactures snowboarding products with a focus on fashion as well as the technical aspects of the sport.

During an interview with Hypebeast a month ago, White opened up about his brand and said:

"I think what separates WHITESPACE from the other brands is that we really tried to be incredibly technical, while also having a fashionable approach."

"Fashion is very important to me and my identity, so creating a brand that is high-performing on the mountain, but also looks good at après ski or walking around the city — I think that’s what separates us," he added.

Shawn White competed in his last Olympics in 2022 during the Winter Games, finishing fourth in halfpipe.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas