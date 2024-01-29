"The inside of your muscles are honestly gorgeous" - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's "graphic images" of his leg after crash

Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted to boyfriend Aleksander Kilde sharing his health update following a horrific crash during the World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 14th.

Kilde suffered severe injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments and a nasty laceration on his calf. The Norwegian alpine skier underwent two surgeries.

Shiffrin took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"My hero"

Expand Tweet

On Instagram, where Kilde shared graphic images of his medical treatment, the two-time Olympic gold medalist commented:

"The inside of your muscles are honestly gorgeous. Stunning. Your strength saved you from even more damage in this crash, and that same strength is gonna get you back up and boppin' as soon as possible."

Mikaela Shiffrin says boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's muscles are stunning.

Kilde, 31, said this is a very hard situation. He shared that even after the ACL, he was sort of mobile with the crutches.

"But these "baby steps" are giving me energy, so I'm very thankful for that and maybe even "enjoying" it a little bit! I missed racing in Kitzbuhel and Garmisch, but don't want to miss saying congrats to the podiums at both races."

Aleksander Kilde says its difficult.

Kilde shared what the process has been like. The 2019-20 World Cup overall title winner told his followers on Instagram that he fainted when he first tried going to the bathroom, had to take pain medication every hour, was airlifted from Bern to Innsbruck, and had the worst pain ever post-surgery.

Mikaela Shiffrin's Friday crash in World Cup downhill race in Italy

American pro skier Mikaela Shiffrin had a close call on Friday when she crashed into the safety net in the World Cup downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Shiffrin, 28, lost control when attempting to land a jump. She sped into a patch of snow and crashed into the safety net. The Olympic gold medalist was airlifted to a local hospital. The US Ski Team shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Shiffrin was recovering. Her ACL and PCL in her knee were intact.

Shiffrin shared her relief on social media, saying:

"Very thankful it's not worse, but I'm pretty sore at the moment."

She added that she's taking it day by day and will share more information and updates. The star skier will not participate in Kronplatz on January 30.