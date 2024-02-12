"Unreal. What a game" - Mikaela Shiffrin elated by Kansas Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win

Mikaela Shiffrin was thrilled after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The Travis Kelce-led Chiefs became the seventh team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls.

Shiffrin, the World Cup alpine skier, tagged Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with whom she was given the Best Athlete award at the 2023 ESPY Awards, in a social media post.

"Unreal. What a game, @Chiefs! @PatrickMahomes," she said.

Shiffrin also posted a video of Kansas Chiefs fans, led by Taylor Swift, cheering for their team.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist had earlier asked which team would win:

"@Chiefs or @49ers?"

She added that personally, she's cheering for Taylor Swift.

Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a Norwegian alpine skier, also threw his support for the Kansas Chiefs. He tweeted:

"Let's go @tkelce!!"

Mikaela Shiffrin will not compete in Andorra races

Mikaela Shiffrin will not be competing in the World Cup ski races in Soldeu, Andorra, as she wants to recover completely from her knee injury. The American sustained a knee injury last month while competing in a downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill

Shiffrin told CNN Sports that she wouldn't be racing in Andorra.

"I know that I won't be racing in Andorra this weekend, and that's basically as far out as we can be sure at this point," she said.

The alpine skier added that she was lucky to escape the crash in late January. She said:

"I kind of saw it coming from the air, a little bit. I was trying to avoid that scenairo, but it also happens fast enough there's not a lot you can do about it. I mean, the forces are high, you're landing from a jump, the surface, it was rock solid."

Mikaela Shiffrin, 28, had crashed into the safety net at significant speed and suffered a slight injury. In an update, she said she is recovering from an MCL sprain and it's too soon for her to race.

The world champion stated:

"The fact that everything is structurally intact is super positive, but I still need to be patient. There's a lot at stake this season, but that is also the case with any season - I am in this for the long haul and want to ensure my knee is strong and I am fully capable of powerful skiing when I return to the start gate."

