WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin hits the gym as she looks to recover from injury following crash in Italy

Mikaela Shiffrin had a devastating downhill crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on January 26. She shared a video on her social media handle, showcasing her recovery. The star Alpine skier is eyeing a comeback at the upcoming World Cup, which is all set to happen in Sweden commencing on March 9.

The crash was very impactful as Mikaela was cruising at high speeds while skiing downhill on the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Northern Italy. The course on which the crash occurred is the official course for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Due to the crash, Mikaela stayed down for a few minutes before resting on the safety net. She was immediately airlifted by an air ambulance and taken to a medical center to be evaluated for an injury to her left leg.

After the injury, she took to social media to update her fans on her injury as well as her road to recovery. Her publicist, Megan Harrod, while speaking to Olympics.com shared that Mikaela was hoping to recover in a period of 4 to 6 weeks.

Mikaela Shiffrin posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing her road to recovery. After two weeks of rehab training, she returned to the gym to mark her comeback at the World Cup in Sweden on March 9 and 10. In the video she is seen doing alternate rhythmic step-ups on two plates arranged on top of each other.

Fans were elated about the progress that she had made in her recovery process. In the comments of the video, they wished her well and hoped that she made a speedy recovery.

"Sure was a quick recovery. Impressive," tweeted a fan

In response to the tweet, Mikaela replied and said that she still had not recovered completely. However, she is still recovering.

"Still recovering," Mikaela tweeted back.

Mikaela Shiffrin's first Alpine Skiing World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin won many competition titles as an amateur skier. She made her debut at the 2012 Alpine Skiing World Cup as a 16-year-old. Shiffrin secured third position in that event. After losing her left shin guard during her first run, she stood in 12th place. However, she recorded the fastest time on her second run thereby securing third place.

Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup race at the age of 17 in Are, Sweden. She won the night slalom event held in Sweden, which made her the second youngest American to ever win a World Cup event in Alpine skiing.

Over the years, Mikaela went on to become a legend in the sport by winning the most number of world cups ever in the history of the sport with 15 season titles under her belt.