Best NFL Parlay Bets for today: Vikings vs Bears (+550) - January 8 | Week 18 NFL

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC North championship game during the last week of the 2022 NFL season.

The current point total is 43.0, with Minnesota a 7.5-point favorite on the road.

#1 Parlay Bet: Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110)

Although Peterman is a disaster, Minnesota's pass defense is a total mess. Only 3 of Minnesota's 12 victories have been by more than this amount, and of those, 2 were by 8 points and came in their first 7 games. The Vikings must enter the postseason with some confidence.

Against Green Bay, all three units struggled. A decent team to try to turn things around with, is the Bears. Chicago has so much to gain from a loss that it is difficult to imagine them refusing to put up a fight. That could account for the increase in the spread from 6 on Wednesday to 7 on Thursday. On the betting line, that is a point and a half, which is significant.

#2 Parlay Bet: Dalvin Cook to score a touchdown (-126)

Dalvin Cook has exceeded the 73.6 average rushing yards per game by an average of 0.3 yards this season. In nine of his 15 chances this year, Cook went above the number of rushing yards in his prop bet (60.0%). Cook has scored in seven games this year, including one in which he scored multiple rushing touchdowns.

His season-to-date numbers are as follows: 253 CAR; 1,136 YDS; 71 YPG; 8 TD; 38 REC; 295 YDS; 18.4 YPG; 2 TD. Four of Minnesota's seven away games this season have gone over the total. This season, the final total score of Vikings games has exceeded the over/under 11 times.

#3 Parlay Bet: Total Points Under 42.5 (-110)

In each of their last four games, the Bears have scored less than 42.5 points. The Vikings want to win, but if they have a double-digit lead, Alexander Mattison will be running the ball a lot.

The Over seems to be the preferred wager, while the Under usually results from two teams simply wanting the game to be over. More than a massacre in the Black and Blue Division, this feels like an old-fashioned preseason.

