Best NFL Player Props Today: Vikings vs Packers - NFL Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

A lot of player props are available today for this NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. The 12-3 Vikings come into Green Bay as underdogs, taking on the 7-8 Packers. While Minnesota has clinched a playoff berth, the Packers have an outside shot of making the postseason, but a win today is crucial. Below, we'll take you through the best player props to target for this divisional showdown, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL Player Prop #1: Aaron Jones Over 75.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)

Aaron Jones leads the Packers in rushing this year, and he gets a decent amount of receiving yards per week as well. Jones hasn't been the most consistent performer lately, as he had a very quiet game against Miami, but he should bounce back today versus Minnesota, who allow the most passing yards in the NFL and are also poor against the run. Prior to last week, Jones had been averaging 98.2 combined rushing and receiving yards over a five-game stretch. Considering how bad the Vikings' defense has been lately, expect Jones to go off today.

NFL Player Prop #2: Aaron Rodgers Under 0.5 Interceptions Thrown (-140)

Aaron Rodgers has had a down year by his standards, but he has a 102.0 passer rating at home this year compared to a rating of just 81.9 on the road. Today, he'll be at home, where he's thrown just one interception in his previous five games at Lambeau. The Vikings give up a ton of passing yards, as mentioned before, and Rodgers should be able to avoid throwing a pick in a must-win game for his team.

NFL Player Prop #3: Dalvin Cook Under 18.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL's best running backs, but he typically doesn't rack up a lot of receiving yards. He had a 64-yard TD versus Indianapolis recently that has boosted his receiving average, but in five of his past six games, he's finished with 13 or fewer receiving yards. Expect him to see just a few targets and stay under 19 receiving yards this afternoon on the road.

Poll : 0 votes