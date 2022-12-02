BetRivers Promo Code: Get up to $500 in Free Bets on Today's NCAA Football Games | December 2, 2022

BetRivers is offering a second chance bet for first-time users. If your first bet loses, they give you a free bet of up to $500.

The NCAA Football season is coming to an end, but we still have a full month of bowl games ahead of us.

We're also a quarter of the way through the NBA and NHL seasons, and the FIFA World Cup is well underway. No matter what sport you are into, BetRivers has you covered.

There's a few college football games tonight, so there are plenty of great opportunities for bettors to make some money, and they can make those plays risk-free by joining today.

Do you need a promo code for BetRivers Sportsbook?

No. New bettors can use any of the links in this article to jump into the sportsbook and take advantage of this promotion.

How do I Claim this Promo for Today's Games?

Again, bettors just need to click on any of the links in this article to take advantage of this offer. This is a great offer, as new users can wager on any bet on any sport risk-free.

Using the link, bettors just need to create an account, make a deposit and place a first bet of up to $500 within two weeks of creating the account. If the bet does not win, their account gets credited back with the same amount.

What Bets Can I Place to Qualify for this Promotional Offer?

All bets are eligible for this offer. No matter what you're into, you can take advantage of this first bet insurance.

However, there are several great NCAA bets available tonight that bettors should consider. With several sharpshooters in action, bettors should look to throw caution to the wind and gamble away, knowing they're covered by the promotion.

The best approach would be to throw down those risk-free wagers on your favorite team or favorite underdog. However, those looking for a sharp play should consider North Texas taking on Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA Championship Game. They're a heavy underdog, but they should have no problem covering.

However, those who aren't feeling good about the game can simply turn their attention to a different contest or even a different sport. There are no bad options when your first bet has insurance.

Poll : 0 votes