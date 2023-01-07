Boxing: Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque Prediction and Betting Odds - January 6

Brandun Lee will face Diego Gonzalo Luque in a welterweight bout that is set to open the main card of Gervona Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia.

Lee has a professional boxing record of 26-0-0, while Gonzalo Luque has a record of 21-10-2.

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque Match Details

Fixture: Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7th, 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque Betting Odds

Name Money Line Brandun Lee -3500 Diego Gonzalo Luque +1200

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque Key Stats

Brandun Lee has a professional boxing record of 26 wins, zero losses, and zero draws since making his professional debut in 2017. Lee has 22 career knockout victories and just four decision victories. The undefeated welterweight stands at 5'10 with a 71" reach. Lee weighed in at 141.4 pounds.

Diego Gonzalo Luque has a professional boxing record of 21 wins, 10 losses, and two draws. Gonzalo Luque, who made his professional debut in 2011, has ten career knockout victories and eleven career decision victories.

He has been knocked out three times and lost via decision seven times. Gonzalo Luque is winless since 2017 as he is 0-6-1 in his last seven fights. He stands at 5'9 with a 70" reach and weighed 141.2 pounds.

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque Betting Prediction

Brandun Lee has had a great start to his professional boxing career as he has won his first 26 bouts. The undefeated welterweight has plenty of knockout power as 22 of those victories have come via knockout.

Furthermore, his opponent, Diego Gonzalo Luque, has struggled tremendously as he has not won a fight in over five years. It should come as no surprise that the 23-year-old Lee is a heavy favorite as he is likely just coming into the prime of his boxing career.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Luque is likely closer to retirement than his prime, as the 37-year-old is winless in his last seven bouts. Don't count on Diego Gonzalo Luque snapping his winless streak against his undefeated opponent.

Instead, look for Brandun Lee to pick up another victory, likely via an early-round knockout.

Pick: Brandun Lee (-3500)

