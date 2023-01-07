Boxing: Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian Prediction and Betting Odds - January 6

Jaron Ennis will face Karen Chukhadzhian in a welterweight bout that is the co-main event of the Gervona Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card. The IBF interim welterweight title will be on the line.

Ennis has a professional boxing record of 29-0-0 (1) while Chukhadzhian is 21-1-0 in his career.

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian Match Details

Fixture: Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian Betting Odds

Name Over/Under Money Line Jaron Ennis Over 3.5(-115) -3500 Karen Chukhadzhian Under 3.5(-110) +1100

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian Key Stats

Jaron Ennis has a professional boxing record of 29 wins, zero losses, zero draws, and one no-contest since making his professional debut in 2016. Ennis has 27 knockout victories and just two decision victories.

He has knocked out his last 19 opponents. Ennis, who is 25 years old and is likely to just enter his prime, stands at 5'10 with a 74" reach. He weighed in at 145.6 pounds.

Karen Chukhadzhian has a professional boxing record of 21 wins, one loss, and zero draws. Chukhadzhian, who made his professional debut in 2015, has eleven career knockout victories and ten career decision victories.

His only career loss came via a majority decision in his second career bout back in 2015. Chukhadzhian, who is 26 years old, stands at 5'9 with a 71" reach, and weighed 146.2 pounds.

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian Betting Prediction

Jaron Ennis enters this bout as a heavy favorite, as he has not been defeated in 29 career bouts, and has knocked out his last 19 opponents. While eleven of his opponents have made it to the fourth round, only four of his past 20 fights have reached that stage. Meanwhile, Karen Chukhadzhian has also won his past twenty fights, eleven of which have come via knockout.

While Chukhadzhian represents a tough challenge, it is one that Ennis should be able to overcome as he becomes the interim IBF welterweight champion. Furthermore, look for him to finish this fight early on as he has consistently done throughout his career. Don't expect this bout to last more than three and a half rounds.

Pick: Jaron Ennis (-3500) and Under 3.5 Rounds (-110)

Poll : 0 votes