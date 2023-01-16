Bublik vs Fokina Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Alexander Bublik will play against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Australian Open 2023.

Alexander comes into the game with the motivation to do well. Though he has lost both of his matches this year, he will take positives from them to implement a better strategy in the upcoming matches.

Alejandro has prepared well for this competition. He will try to keep things simple and give his best to move into the second round and continue his Grand Slam journey.

Bublik vs Fokina Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD BUBLIK +120 +1.5(-110) FOKINA -145 -1.5(-120))

Bublik vs Fokina Match Details

Fixture: Alexander vs Alejandro

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Bublik vs Fokina Key Stats

Having turned pro in 2016, Alexander has done decently to win over 100 matches but is one short of losing 100 games too.

He won 35 games in 2021, which is the maximum for him in a single calendar year. He has played well over the seasons but his first and only title came last year, marking another successful year for him.

On the other hand, Alejandro turned pro in 2017 and has shown improvements over the years to now be ranked 32 in the ATP. His best year was 2021 when he won 27 games.

Bublik vs Fokina Betting Prediction

The game could be an interesting one with no clear favorites. Bublik has a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head record between the two and that could give him a slight edge in this matchup. However, Davidovich Fokina (32) has a slightly better ATP rank, which makes this an interesting battle. We predict Bublik (36) to come out on top.

Prediction: Bublik, ML(+120)

