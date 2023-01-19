Cerundolo vs Aliassime Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 19 | 2023 Australian Open

Francisco Cerundolo is to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday.

Cerundolo had a great last match, as he came back after losing the first set to win it in four sets. He will take inspiration from his performances in the tournament so far to play his best and move further in the tournament.

Aliassime had to fight hard after losing the first two sets to win the second-round match and survive in the tournament. He will look to improve his gameplay to give his best in this match and continue his Australian Open journey.

Cerundolo vs Aliassime Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD CERUNDOLO -1100 -7.5(-121) ALIASSIME +650 +7.5(-106)

Cerundolo vs Aliassime Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Cerundolo vs Aliassime

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11 pm EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Cerundolo vs Aliassime Key Stats

Cerundolo turned pro in 2018 and has given inspiring performances in this short career and has a win-loss record of 28-3. 2022 was the best year for him, having won his first title in the same year too.

Currently ranked 29th in the ATP rankings, he is one of the most promising talents on the circuit. With the kind of start he has had this season, he looks in great shape and is likely to add more to his tally of trophies.

Aliasshime started his journey as a professional player in 2017 and has grown into a player, improving every year. He has a win-loss record of 160-104, with 2022 being the peak season with 60 wins. He has four singles titles to his name, all of which came last year and he also made it to the top 10 in the ATP rankings. Having shown the same zeal and determination in the current season, the 7th-ranked player looks ready to add more to his success.

Cerundolo vs Aliassime Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup is really interesting, with both players competent enough to get a win from this encounter. With great performances over the last year and a leap in his rankings, Cerundolo certainly promises to be a true challenger. Also, he has played better than Aliassime in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Aliassime had to fight for wins and was not fully in control at the initial stages of both his matches. Thus, it brings a great opportunity for his opponent to exploit these voids and take an early lead.

With all the skills on offer, we can expect the game to stay tight. Overall, Cerundolo ,with momentum on his side, is likely to do enough to cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: Cerundolo, +7.5(-106)

Poll : 0 votes