Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 7

Demetrius Andrade will enter the super-middleweight division for the time in his professional career last night. Andrade's last contest saw him retain the WBO Middleweight Championship against Jason Quigley via second-round TKO. That was 14 months ago, leaving the possibility of ring rust for the returning fighter.

His opponent tonight, Demond Nicholson, most recently TKO'd Christopher Brooker back in August. Ahead of tonight's fight, Nicholson has looked confident for someone tipped as an overwhelming underdog. Not only has he laughed off Andrade's trash talk, but 'D'Bestatit' has confirmed he's looking to use Andrade as a stepping stone to big-time fights and a commendable legacy in the sport.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 10:00p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Demetrius Andrade -2500 +135 -165 +2500 Demond Nicholson +975 +1400 +2200 +2500

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson Tale of the Tape

Andrade will have a mere half-inch reach advantage over Nicholson tonight. Both men are the same height and have successfully made weight.

'Boo Boo' typically employs a southpaw stance in the ring, which could prove troublesome for the orthodox Nicholson. However, as a southpaw, Andrade will have to be extra cautious when guarding his chin from Nicholson's right hand.

Andrade has never lost at the pro-level, and boasts 19 wins by knockout on his resume. Nicholson, meanwhile, has suffered four setbacks in the ring thus far in his career as well as a draw. When it comes to knockouts, though, the heavy-handed 'D'Bestatit' is even more impressive, having secured 22 in his pro career thus far.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Demetrius Andrade 34 6'0" 168lbs 73.5" 31-0-0 Demond Nicholson 29 6'0" 168lbs 73" 26-4-1

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson Prediction

After enjoying world title glory in the light middleweight and middleweight divisions, 'Boo Boo' is finally moving up to a higher weight class. The undefeated Andrade has proven to be a slick, quick-witted fighter over the years with both power in his hands and long-distance cardio for the late rounds.

Nicholson, meanwhile, has explosive knockout power but is considerably less refined. His TKO loss to Jesse Hart back in 2018 showed a propensity for not guarding his chin enough when he gets confident on offense. His decision loss to Edgar Berlanga in 2021, meanwhile, showed difficulty in maintaining the pressure in the later rounds.

Ultimately, considering how dangerous Nicholson's shots can get, Andrade will likely be best served playing it safe tonight. Keeping on the move and at a distance will allow 'Boo Boo' to tire out his foe, utilize counter-striking, and rack up points for an exhausting decision win.

Prediction: Andrade via decision

