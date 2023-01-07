Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 7

WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis will put his title up for grabs tonight against Hector Luis Garcia. Unfortunately, for 'El Androide', many have already written him off here, labeling this as a tune-up fight for 'Tank' ahead of his clash with Ryan Garcia in April.

Davis vs. Ryan Garcia has been in the works for some time now and is a dream fight at lightweight.

'Tank' has been dealing with severe personal and legal issues ahead of tonight's showdown. Hector Luis Garcia, meanwhile, is undefeated and won the WBA Super Featherweight Title last August against Roger Gutierrez. Tonight will be Garcia's toughest challenge yet as Davis is notorious for his explosive knockout power between the ropes.

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 11:30p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 +350 +2500 Hector Luis Garcia +800 +1800 +1400 +2500

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Tale of the Tape

Garcia will enjoy a notable four-inch height advantage over Davis tonight. Interestingly, 'Tank' still has a slight reach advantage at just half an inch. Both men came one pound below the 135lbs limit for their clash at the weigh-ins.

Of 'El Androide's 16 wins, 10 have come via knockout. The six that have come via decision prove that Garcia has the cardio to handle entering the deep waters of a fight.

'Tank', meanwhile, has secured the knockout in 25 of his 27 professional bouts. His most recent fight saw him send Rolando Romero packing in the sixth round with a vicious left hook.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Gervonta Davis 28 5'5.5" 134lbs 67.5" 27-0-0 Hector Luis Garcia 31 5'9" 134lbs 67" 16-0-0 (3 NC)

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Prediction

Despite fears of his recent arrest potentially jeopardizing the fight, 'Tank' will be ready for battle tonight. A win here will lead him into his Ryan Garcia superfight with a good deal of momentum. An upset, though, will cost him his WBA belt.

Hector Luis Garcia's chin has proven to be durable thus far in his career. However, he's never faced anyone with the striking strength of Davis. Even when Davis gets outclassed on a technical level, like in his defense against Romero, it only takes that one lethal hook to end the fight.

If Garcia's going to have any chance of upsetting 'Tank', he will need to cash in on his commendable durability and drag this fight to the scorecards. Davis, meanwhile, will have to be protective of his chin as Garcia's no slouch on the headhunting knockouts.

Ultimately, though, Davis is the more vicious, more athletic fighter of the two. His deadly hands, coupled with his speed and tenacity, may just be too much for Garcia to ultimately handle.

Prediction: Davis via TKO/KO

Poll : 0 votes