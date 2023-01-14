Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 14

This heavyweight clash sees Jonathan Rice return from a lengthy one-year period of inactivity.

The last time Rice stepped into the squared circle, he picked up a unanimous decision win over Michael Polite Coffie. It was Rice's second victory over Coffie, having TKO'd him in July 2021.

Vianello, meanwhile, last fought in October 2022, where he bested Jay Macfarlane via unanimous decision. The former Olympian has never lost at the professional level. The bout takes place on the same card as Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw.

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 11:00 p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Guido Vianello +105 +300 +280 +1400 Jonathan Rice -135 +240 +225 +1400

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Tale of the Tape

Despite Vianello's slight height advantage, Rice boasts the longer reach. Rice has secured the knockout in 10 of his victories. The orthodox-stanced slugger will often push the pace in his fights and aggressively headhunt. However, his vicious style can often prove reckless and leave him open to counterstrikes.

Vianello, meanwhile, has picked up nine knockout wins and has a knack for putting his opponents to sleep early. His cardio has been called into question in the past, but on the few occasions his fights have gone the distance, he's avoided a loss being added to his record.

Rice, who took the bout on short notice, weighed in almost 40lbs heavier than Vianello.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Guido Vianello 28 6'6" 239lbs 79" 9-0-1 Jonathan Rice 35 6'5" 274.25lbs 81" 15-6-0

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Prediction

Rice is a powerful and volatile striker in the ring. He will likely come in all guns blazing against the noticeably lighter Vianello. For 'The Gladiator', this could spell trouble unless his often untested defense is up to scratch. Given the weight Rice is coming in at, though, if Vianello can survive the early onslaught, he could likely take advantage of a tired opponent.

Vianello can survive going the distance and has a knack for putting foes down with out-of-nowhere shots. With an 81.82% knockout ratio on his wins, the Italian brawler can put the lights out at any given moment. With a defensively hazardous headhunter like Rice, Vianello will likely have plenty of opportunities to secure that surprise blow to the chin.

Prediction: Vianello via knockout

