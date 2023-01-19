Jiri Lehecka will play against Cameron Norrie in the third-round match of the 2023 Australian Open.

Jiri comes into the encounter with a comfortable win against Eubanks in his second-round match. Having played exceptionally well, he will look to play similarly and win to take another step forward in his Grand Slam journey.

Norrie played well and maintained his composure to win his second-round match in four sets, with one of them being the tiebreaker. He will look to take motivation from that and improve himself to play better in the upcoming match and get the result in his favor.

Lehecka vs Norrie Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD LEHECKA +240 +5.5(-121) NORRIE -310 -5.5(-107)

Lehecka vs Norrie Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Lehecka vs Norrie

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kia Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Lehecka vs Norrie Key Stats

Jiri started his professional career in 2020, has played over 30 games, and has a win-loss record of 16-23. He won 13 times last year, which is the best season for him in his short career.

His regular improvements and growth have helped him to make it to the top 100 ATP rankings and now stands at 71st on that list. Having started the season and tournament with wins, it promises to be a great year for him and we may see him hold his first singles trophy soon.

Norrie turned pro in 2017 and played brilliantly to claim over 150 wins in this period. In the last two seasons, he has grown into a complete player and this transformation has helped him reach the milestone of over 50 wins in a single calendar year. Currently placed 12 in the ATP rankings, and with four singles titles to his name, he looks in great shape to add more to it.

Lehecka vs Norrie Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting with one player with huge potential and another with a great run from the last two seasons.

Though experienced, Norrie will be more comfortable coming into this one, having won all of their encounters. Even though Lehecka has done well in the recent past will be morally under pressure due to this record. His lack of experience playing on the big stages also puts him at a disadvantage in the contest.

We can expect the game to stretch longer due to skill and determination in the offering from both the players, but Lehecka has played well and should lead in this one for the victory.

Prediction : Norrie, -5.5(-107)

