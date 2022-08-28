Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the San Diego Padres in Sunday's clash. It will be the third consecutive game between them. In the previous meeting, the Royals had a close defeat against the Padres.

The Royals are in fourth place in the American League Central division with 51 wins and a poor home record of 31-36. They have lost their last two games. The Royals will look to improve their winning percentage of 0.398 with a home-field advantage.

The Padres are currently in second place in the National League West division with 69 wins and a winning percentage of 0.547. They will look to repeat Saturday night's performance. They are in good form and will look to sustain it.

The Royals' attack will depend a lot on Bobby Witt Jr. He is currently leading the batting charts for the team. He has 18 Home Runs, 64RBIs, and an O of 0.743 with a batting average of 0.254. He will look to get more support from MJ Melendez and C Salvador Perez in this game.

The Padres will look to Manny Machado for an aggressive push. He is leading the batting charts for the team with an average of 0.297, 22 Home Runs, 76 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.888 this season.They have aggressive players like Ha- Seong Kim and Juan Soto who can play aggressively.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Saturday, August 28, 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres - 210 -1.5 (-103) Over 9.5 (+105) Kansas City Royals +175 +1.5 (-115) Under 9.5 (+100)

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

The Royals will be highly dependent on Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch for this game. Brady has a record of 7-4, with an ERA of 3.15 and a WHIP of 1.11 this season. Lynch had a good last game with an ERA of 4.70.

The Padres will depend on Yu Darvish for pitching. Darvish has a record of 10-7 with a WHIP of 0.99 and an ERA of 3.39 this season. He will be supported by Robert Suarez, who had a great last game with an ERA of 2.41.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

The Royals will look to avenge defeat and hope to score better this time. They are struggling offensively and there will be a big task on the shoulders of the runners and base runners. They will look to add to their last game performance.

The Padres are offensively very strong and they will for a sweep against the Royals. Their pitchers have done a great job and are contributing to their success in close encounters..

It will be interesting to see the Royals pick up the game but with the form the Padres have, they are the clear winners of this game.

