NBA Injury Report for Today - January 2, 2023

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Jan 02, 2023 04:21 PM EDT
There are 11 games on the docket for the NBA on Monday, January 2nd. The injuries are going to pile up. This will be updated as we get information about which players are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of tonight's action.

The NBA allows teams in the second half of the back-to-back to submit their injury report by 1 p.m. local time. If a team is not listed in the matchup, they have not submitted their injury report as of our most recent update.

Phoenix Suns, NBA vs. New York Knicks, NBA

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Devin BookerGroinOut
Small forward Jae CrowderNot With TeamOut
Small forward Cameron JohnsonKneeOut
Point guard Cameron PayneFootProbable
Shooting guard Landry ShametAchillesProbable

Devin Booker will be out for a while with a groin injury as he has been out since Christmas and will be out for a total of four weeks. Johnson is dealing with a meniscus tear and has been out since November 4th. Payne has been ruled out since December 15th, and is listed as probable, while Shamet is dealing with achilles soreness that has kept him out since Christmas as well, but is also listed as probable.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard RJ BarrettFingerOut
Point guard Jalen BrunsonHipQuestionable
Power forward Obi ToppinLegOut

Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett will not be available for tonight's game. Toppin is going to need a few more re-evaluations before stepping up, as he has not played since December 7th. Barrett has not played since Tuesday, when he injured his finger two minutes into the game. Brunson is trying to avoid missing a fourth consecutive game and had a questionable tag before each game before being ruled out.

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Cody MartinKneeOut
Shooting guard Kelly Oubre JrHandOut
Point guard Dennis Smith JrAnkleQuestionable

The Hornets are dealing with three players on the injury report, but Dennis Smith Jr. is listed as questionable with an ankle injury as he has not appeared in 18 games due to the injury.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Anthony DavisFoot Out
Small forward LeBron JamesAnkleProbable
Shooting guard Lonnie Walker IVTailboneQuestoinable

LeBron James has been listed on the injury report for a handful of games, but has not missed any action. Lonnie Walker IV has been upgraded to questionable, which looks like a great sign. Anthony Davis has had the pain dissipate enough and is heading towards revamping towards returning.

NBA, Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Lonzo BallKneeOut
Shooting guard Tony BradleyPersonalDoubtful
Small forward Javonte GreenKneeQuestionable
Shooting guard Alex CarusoHeadQuestionable
Power forward Derrick Jones JrAnkleQuestionable

Alex Caruso is listed as day-to-day and has played in his last two games. He is likely to remain on the court. Tony Bradley is doubtful and has failed to crack the rotation this season. Derrick Jones is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has not played since December 20th; it has been almost two weeks.

NBA, Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Precious AchiuwaAnkleQuestionable
Small forward Otto Porter JrToeOut
Point guard Fred VanVleetBackQuestionable

Achiuwa is considered questionable with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since November 9th, and has been listed as questionable for the last two games as well. Porter Jr. is dealing with a toe injury and has not played in a game since November 14th. VanVleet is dealing with lower back stiffness and has been listed as questionable the last two games before being ruled out.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Kendall BrownLegOut
Center Daniel Theis Knee Out

Brown is dealing with a stress reaction in his right tibia and has not played since December 7th, as he is recovering from the injury. Theis has been cleared for on-court work as he recovers from knee surgery and is on a week-to-week diagnosis to return to action this season.

NBA, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Brandon IngramToeOut
Shooting guard E.J. LiddellKneeOut
Small forward Larry Nance JrNeckOut

Brandon Ingram has been out since November 25th, as he is dealing with a toe injury and does not have a timetable to return. E.J. Liddell is still recovering from a torn ACL and is looking to return. Larry Nance Jr. will miss his third straight game with neck spasms and has missed six of the Pelicans' last eight games.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Joel EmbiidBackQuestionable

Center Joel Embiid has been one of the biggest stars on the court this season and is listed on the injury report with low back soreness. He played a few fewer minutes in the last game and this could be the reason why.

NBA, San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Kieta Bates-DiopIllnessOut
Shooting guard Devin VassellKneeQuestionable

Vassell missed two consecutive games and was listed as doubtful yesterday. This is definitely a good sign on that front. Bates-Diop is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is expected to miss a second straight game.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Joe HarrisKneeProbable

Joe Harris has been out with left knee soreness since he last played on December 21st. Now that he is listed as probable, it could mean he is coming off the bench to relieve some starters.

NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Dorian Finney-SmithAdductorOut
Shooting guard Josh GreenElbowOut
Center Maxi KleberHamstringOut

Dorian Finney-Smith will be sidelined for another couple of weeks as he has not played since December 19th, with the injury. Kleber is recovering from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Alperen SengunBackQuestionable
Small forward Jae'Sean TateAnkleOut

Tate has no timetable to return to the court this season as he has not played since October 30th. Sengun is dealing with lower back pain and is listed as questionable for this matchup.

NBA, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Collin GillespieLegOut
Power forward Jeff GreenFingerOut

Collin Gillespie has been trying to recover from his injury as he is out for the game. Jeff Green has been out since December 23rd, and will remain out once again with a finger sprain.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Karl-Anthony TownsCalfOut
Small forward Taurean PrinceShoulderOut
Point guard Jordan McLaughlinCalfOut

KAT is still expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks as no news has emerged from the injury since he suffered it back on November 28th. Prince does not have a potential return date from his shoulder injury as he has been missing action since November 23rd. McLaughlin will be re-evaluated in the next few days as his calf issue has been lingering and he has not played since December 9th.

NBA, Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Clint CapelaCalfOut
Small forward De'Andre HunterAnkleQuestionable

Center Clint Capela has been ruled out with a calf injury and is expected to miss his fourth straight game. Small forward De'Andre Hunter is questionable as he has missed the last three games due to a sprained left ankle.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Stephen CurryShoulderOut
Power forward JaMychal GreenLegOut
Small forward Andre IguodalaHipOut
Power forward Jonathan Kuminga FootOut
Small forward Andrew WigginsIllnessOut
Center James WisemanAnkleOut

The Warriors have a handful of players still remaining on the injury report, with all of them ruled out for this game. It looks like it will be Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green leading the charge in this game for them.

NBA, Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Cade CunninghamShinOut
Point guard Killian HayesSuspensionOut
Power forward Isaiah LiversShoulderOut

Cunningham has been ruled out for the entirety of the regular season due to his shin injury and surgery. Hayes is in the midst of a three-game suspension due to his involvement in the altercation against the Orlando Magic. Livers has failed to play since December 1st, due to a right shoulder sprain.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Greg Brown IIIIllnessQuestionable
Shooting guard Keon JohnsonIllnessQuestionable
Small forward Nassir LittleHipOut
Center Jusuf NurkicIllnessQuestionable
Small forward Justise WinslowAnkleOut

There is a sickness going through the Trail Blazers locker room as three players are listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Little is still a few weeks away from returning from a fracture in his right hip, while Winslow will be re-evaluated in a week from his Grade 2 left ankle sprain that was suffered on December 21st.

NBA, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Nicolas BatumAnkleQuestionable

Nicolas Batum is listed as questionable and did not play on New Year's Eve due to an injury. He has not missed back-to-back games this season so this will be an interesting thing to watch.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Jimmy ButlerKneeProbable
Center Dewayne DedmonHealth & Safety ProtocolsOut
Power forward Udonis HaslemAchillesQuestionable
Power forward Nikola JovicBackOut
Small forward Caleb MartinQuadricepsQuestionable
Power forward Duncan RobinsonHamstringQuestionable
Point guard Gabe VincentKneeQuestionable
Center Omer YurtsevenAnkleOut

The Heat are dealing with a bunch of injuries as they try to field a competitive roster. Jimmy Butler is listed as probable with a knee injury and a lot of players are dealing with injuries that make them more of a game-time decision.

