NBA Injury Report for Today - January 2, 2023

There are 11 games on the docket for the NBA on Monday, January 2nd. The injuries are going to pile up. This will be updated as we get information about which players are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of tonight's action.

The NBA allows teams in the second half of the back-to-back to submit their injury report by 1 p.m. local time. If a team is not listed in the matchup, they have not submitted their injury report as of our most recent update.

Phoenix Suns, NBA vs. New York Knicks, NBA

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Devin Booker Groin Out Small forward Jae Crowder Not With Team Out Small forward Cameron Johnson Knee Out Point guard Cameron Payne Foot Probable Shooting guard Landry Shamet Achilles Probable

Devin Booker will be out for a while with a groin injury as he has been out since Christmas and will be out for a total of four weeks. Johnson is dealing with a meniscus tear and has been out since November 4th. Payne has been ruled out since December 15th, and is listed as probable, while Shamet is dealing with achilles soreness that has kept him out since Christmas as well, but is also listed as probable.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard RJ Barrett Finger Out Point guard Jalen Brunson Hip Questionable Power forward Obi Toppin Leg Out

Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett will not be available for tonight's game. Toppin is going to need a few more re-evaluations before stepping up, as he has not played since December 7th. Barrett has not played since Tuesday, when he injured his finger two minutes into the game. Brunson is trying to avoid missing a fourth consecutive game and had a questionable tag before each game before being ruled out.

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Player Injury Status Small forward Cody Martin Knee Out Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr Hand Out Point guard Dennis Smith Jr Ankle Questionable

The Hornets are dealing with three players on the injury report, but Dennis Smith Jr. is listed as questionable with an ankle injury as he has not appeared in 18 games due to the injury.

Player Injury Status Power forward Anthony Davis Foot Out Small forward LeBron James Ankle Probable Shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV Tailbone Questoinable

LeBron James has been listed on the injury report for a handful of games, but has not missed any action. Lonnie Walker IV has been upgraded to questionable, which looks like a great sign. Anthony Davis has had the pain dissipate enough and is heading towards revamping towards returning.

NBA, Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Player Injury Status Point guard Lonzo Ball Knee Out Shooting guard Tony Bradley Personal Doubtful Small forward Javonte Green Knee Questionable Shooting guard Alex Caruso Head Questionable Power forward Derrick Jones Jr Ankle Questionable

Alex Caruso is listed as day-to-day and has played in his last two games. He is likely to remain on the court. Tony Bradley is doubtful and has failed to crack the rotation this season. Derrick Jones is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has not played since December 20th; it has been almost two weeks.

NBA, Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Player Injury Status Power forward Precious Achiuwa Ankle Questionable Small forward Otto Porter Jr Toe Out Point guard Fred VanVleet Back Questionable

Achiuwa is considered questionable with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since November 9th, and has been listed as questionable for the last two games as well. Porter Jr. is dealing with a toe injury and has not played in a game since November 14th. VanVleet is dealing with lower back stiffness and has been listed as questionable the last two games before being ruled out.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Kendall Brown Leg Out Center Daniel Theis Knee Out

Brown is dealing with a stress reaction in his right tibia and has not played since December 7th, as he is recovering from the injury. Theis has been cleared for on-court work as he recovers from knee surgery and is on a week-to-week diagnosis to return to action this season.

NBA, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Player Injury Status Small forward Brandon Ingram Toe Out Shooting guard E.J. Liddell Knee Out Small forward Larry Nance Jr Neck Out

Brandon Ingram has been out since November 25th, as he is dealing with a toe injury and does not have a timetable to return. E.J. Liddell is still recovering from a torn ACL and is looking to return. Larry Nance Jr. will miss his third straight game with neck spasms and has missed six of the Pelicans' last eight games.

Player Injury Status Center Joel Embiid Back Questionable

Center Joel Embiid has been one of the biggest stars on the court this season and is listed on the injury report with low back soreness. He played a few fewer minutes in the last game and this could be the reason why.

NBA, San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

Player Injury Status Small forward Kieta Bates-Diop Illness Out Shooting guard Devin Vassell Knee Questionable

Vassell missed two consecutive games and was listed as doubtful yesterday. This is definitely a good sign on that front. Bates-Diop is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is expected to miss a second straight game.

Player Injury Status Small forward Joe Harris Knee Probable

Joe Harris has been out with left knee soreness since he last played on December 21st. Now that he is listed as probable, it could mean he is coming off the bench to relieve some starters.

NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Player Injury Status Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith Adductor Out Shooting guard Josh Green Elbow Out Center Maxi Kleber Hamstring Out

Dorian Finney-Smith will be sidelined for another couple of weeks as he has not played since December 19th, with the injury. Kleber is recovering from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely.

Player Injury Status Center Alperen Sengun Back Questionable Small forward Jae'Sean Tate Ankle Out

Tate has no timetable to return to the court this season as he has not played since October 30th. Sengun is dealing with lower back pain and is listed as questionable for this matchup.

NBA, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Player Injury Status Point guard Collin Gillespie Leg Out Power forward Jeff Green Finger Out

Collin Gillespie has been trying to recover from his injury as he is out for the game. Jeff Green has been out since December 23rd, and will remain out once again with a finger sprain.

Player Injury Status Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out Small forward Taurean Prince Shoulder Out Point guard Jordan McLaughlin Calf Out

KAT is still expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks as no news has emerged from the injury since he suffered it back on November 28th. Prince does not have a potential return date from his shoulder injury as he has been missing action since November 23rd. McLaughlin will be re-evaluated in the next few days as his calf issue has been lingering and he has not played since December 9th.

NBA, Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

Player Injury Status Center Clint Capela Calf Out Small forward De'Andre Hunter Ankle Questionable

Center Clint Capela has been ruled out with a calf injury and is expected to miss his fourth straight game. Small forward De'Andre Hunter is questionable as he has missed the last three games due to a sprained left ankle.

Player Injury Status Point guard Stephen Curry Shoulder Out Power forward JaMychal Green Leg Out Small forward Andre Iguodala Hip Out Power forward Jonathan Kuminga Foot Out Small forward Andrew Wiggins Illness Out Center James Wiseman Ankle Out

The Warriors have a handful of players still remaining on the injury report, with all of them ruled out for this game. It looks like it will be Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green leading the charge in this game for them.

NBA, Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Player Injury Status Point guard Cade Cunningham Shin Out Point guard Killian Hayes Suspension Out Power forward Isaiah Livers Shoulder Out

Cunningham has been ruled out for the entirety of the regular season due to his shin injury and surgery. Hayes is in the midst of a three-game suspension due to his involvement in the altercation against the Orlando Magic. Livers has failed to play since December 1st, due to a right shoulder sprain.

Player Injury Status Power forward Greg Brown III Illness Questionable Shooting guard Keon Johnson Illness Questionable Small forward Nassir Little Hip Out Center Jusuf Nurkic Illness Questionable Small forward Justise Winslow Ankle Out

There is a sickness going through the Trail Blazers locker room as three players are listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Little is still a few weeks away from returning from a fracture in his right hip, while Winslow will be re-evaluated in a week from his Grade 2 left ankle sprain that was suffered on December 21st.

NBA, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Nicolas Batum Ankle Questionable

Nicolas Batum is listed as questionable and did not play on New Year's Eve due to an injury. He has not missed back-to-back games this season so this will be an interesting thing to watch.

Player Injury Status Small forward Jimmy Butler Knee Probable Center Dewayne Dedmon Health & Safety Protocols Out Power forward Udonis Haslem Achilles Questionable Power forward Nikola Jovic Back Out Small forward Caleb Martin Quadriceps Questionable Power forward Duncan Robinson Hamstring Questionable Point guard Gabe Vincent Knee Questionable Center Omer Yurtseven Ankle Out

The Heat are dealing with a bunch of injuries as they try to field a competitive roster. Jimmy Butler is listed as probable with a knee injury and a lot of players are dealing with injuries that make them more of a game-time decision.

