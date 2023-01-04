Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested after 71 Point Game

On Monday, Donovan Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to record 70+ points in a single game, and in classic NBA fashion, he was called up for a "random" drug test Tuesday morning.

What started out as a joke has become a clear practice for the Association, drug testing players who have incredible performances.

It doesn't matter how a player displays greatness on the court; it could be an offensive performance like Mitchell's, a spectacular dunk like Danny Green, or even a great Instagram post -- no joke.

"Bully ball" - @mcarterwilliams

Michael Carter was drug tested after posting this picture, as he looks far more muscular here than he does on the court.

There has been some confusion, as some people think the timing is what's supposed to be random about these drug tests, but it's really just that the NBA can choose any time to distribute them. So while Adam Silver is well within his right to do so, it's still odd.

Performance enhancing drugs can help players recover or give them extra strength, but I've never heard of any medication that would allow a person to score 70 against the greatest players in the world.

If such a narcotic existed, there would be plenty of people who would be willing to risk testing positive to take it.

Donovan Mitchell's Greatness

While Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell is just the seventh player ever to score 70+ points in a game, it's the twelfth time it's happened. Wilt Chamberlain accomplished this feat six times; he is truly a marvel. He accomplished something six times that only six other people have done once.

It's also worth noting that Michale Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time, topped out at 69. Even Mike couldn't notch 70. This really puts Mitchell on an elite level.

The Cavaliers host the Suns tonight, as Donovan Mitchell takes the floor for the first time tonight since dropping 71.

Caesars has Mitchell's point prop at (30.5). So those that want to wager on Mitchell having another incredible performance tonight can jump on and wager risk free.

There are tons of great bets available, so click on the link and start betting today.

Poll : 0 votes