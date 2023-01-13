The ONE featherweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs as reigning champion Superbon Singha Mawynn takes on challenger Chingiz Allazov in the main event.

Pound-for-pound, Superbon is widely regarded as the best kickboxer in the world right now. The Thai star has blitzed his way through a generation of competition over the years. Allazov, meanwhile, is less seasoned but has looked phenomenal over his recent three-fight winning streak in ONE Championship to get here.

The highly-anticipated main event clash will air on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 6 Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 11:00p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

ONE Fight Night 6 Betting Odds

The odds for some of the thrilling fights on this stacked card have been released.

Garry Tonon (-925) vs. Jonathan Nunez (+550)

This lightweight encounter sees Garry Tonon over as the favorite by a wide margin. Of his six wins in the Circle, Tonon has picked up a finish in five of them. His opponent, Jonathan Nunez, has appeared on two seasons of The Ultimate Fighter in the past. He was unsuccessful in both instances.

Nunez has not finished an opponent in a decade and has proven to have a weakness for submission defense, as evidenced in his less-than-a-minute loss to Ryan Hall via leg lock. Nunez's only shot of upsetting Tonon here is to keep it on the feet and go in all guns blazing on his striking.

Jae Woong Kim (-125) vs. Shoko Sato (-105)

Shoko Sato has not picked up a win in the Circle since 2020. Jae Woong Kim, meanwhile, has a passable 4-3 record since joining ONE Championship. Sato has a notable experience edge but, by extension, has considerably more wear-and-tear on his body.

As aggressive as Sato can be, Kim may simply be too quick for him when they clash. Expect an aggressive, fast-paced showing from these two as they both look to better their middling records in the Circle. Ultimately, though, this should be Kim's fight to win.

Stamp Fairtex (-325) vs. Anissa Meksen (+250)

This hybrid-rules bout will see the fighter alternate between kickboxing and MMA rounds. A similar contest occurred last year between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

While round one being in kickboxing bodes well for Anissa Meksen, Stamp Fairtex's chin has more than held up in the past. Considering Meksen hasn't secured a first-round knockout in 20 fights anyway, she could be in major trouble once the bell for round two sounds.

While Meksen has reportedly been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for this fight, the seasoned Fairtex will have an obvious all-round edge once this fight gets to the ground. Provided Fairtex survives round one, this could be her fight to win.

