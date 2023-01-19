UFC 283: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Fereira Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

Gregory Rodrigues is currently on a two-fight winning streak ahead of UFC 283. The middleweight knocked out Julian Marquez and Chidi Njokuani last year. Tonight, he will look to continue his winning ways against the undefeated Brunno Fereira.

Fereira has plowed through the competition leading up to his UFC debut. His most recent victory saw him decimate Leon Aliu with a first-round knockout via punches. Considering Rodrigues typically goes for the knockout as well, this clash will likely be a firefight.

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Fereira Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 8:45p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Fereira Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Gregory Rodrigues -300 +100 +275 +550 +5000 Brunno Fereira +250 +450 +1100 +1200 +5000

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Fereira Tale of the Tape

Rodrigues will enjoy notable height and reach advantages in this fight. He also has considerably more experience in the UFC than the debuting Fereira. 'Robocop' is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and typically focuses on grappling and his ground game where possible. However, on the feet, he's no slouch either, with a fast, dangerous striking game that has secured him seven victories.

Fereira, meanwhile, has scary power in his hands but will be short-changed in striking exchanges due to his comparatively short reach. Should 'The Hulk' get in close on the inside, he'll also run the risk of having to contend with Rodrgiues' grappling.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Gregory Rodrigues 30 6'3" 185lbs 75" 13-4-0 Brunno Fereira 30 5'10" 184lbs 72" 9-0-0

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Fereira Prediction

Fereira's explosive striking will pose a major threat to Rodrigues. The longer this fight goes, though, the more it plays into Rodrigues' hands. Power punchers like 'The Hulk' often run the risk of tiring out past the first round if they're not careful. Grapplers like 'Robocop', however, tend to boast high-level cardio due to the rigorous nature of ground combat.

That being said, Rodrigues is no slouch with his fists either. He has frequently dismantled opponents with his ferocious punches, putting opponents to sleep with his relentless headhunting. Considering his reach advantage, his headhunting style on the feet could go well provided he keeps his chin safe from Fereira's bombs.

Essentially, if Rodrigues can survive the early onslaught, he will likely be able to hand Fereira his defeat at the professional level.

Prediction: Rodrigues via knockout

