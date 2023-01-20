UFC 283: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

Thiago Moises is back in action for the first time since his June 2022 submission win over Christos Giagos. Moises' win broke a two-fight skid, during which he lost to now-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

His opponent, Melquizael Costa, is stepping on relatively short notice after Guram Kutateladze pulled out due to undisclosed reasons. The clash will mark Costa's UFC debut. He has enjoyed a respectable, often grueling run at the regional and independent levels. The UFC 283 Moises clash marks the biggest fight of his career yet.

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 8:25p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Thiago Moises -365 +350 +175 +180 +5000 Melquizael Costa +300 +700 +1400 +800 +5000

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Tale of the Tape

Costa will enjoy both the height and reach advantage in this clash. Moises typically relies on his high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree in the octagon. Seven of his wins have come via submission. He typically employs a southpaw stance on the feet and has secured three knockout wins with his versatile striking, including head kicks, fast punches and sharp elbow shots.

Costa, meanwhile, is a versatile submission artist in his own right, employing leg locks, anaconda vices, and rear-naked chokes among other holds to punish his opponents. A win over Moises would set up a potential UFC run nicely, though it's unlikely to get him near the top 15 just yet.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Thiago Moises 27 5'8" 155lbs 70.5" 16-6-0 Melquizael Costa 26 5'10" 154lbs 73" 19-5-0

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Prediction

Costa is unseasoned at the UFC level, but has frequently looked dominant. Against Junior Melo back in November, his lethal overhand proved to be major difference maker en route to the KO victory. Moises, meanwhile, has been largely hit-and-miss in the UFC but has a diverse range of offensive skills at his disposal.

Both men have proven their cardiovascular mettle when it comes to going the distance in the past. On the feet, Costa has shown more explosiveness in his strikes more recently. On the ground, however, the slick and mobile Moises will likely enjoy advantages in both offense and defense.

Overall, this should be an evenly contested bout. Moises, who has talked of wanting to crack the top 10 soon, will enjoy the home crowd support and should be able to hold Costa's offense at bay for a close decision win.

Prediction: Moises via decision

