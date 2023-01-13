UFC Fight Night 217: Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 14

This flyweight battle will see Allan Nascimento return to the octagon for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Jake Hadley in May 2022. Nascimento initially tried to crack the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. When that failed, 'Puro Osso' made his way into the promotion over three years, finally getting a contract in 2021. In another setback for the grappler, he ate a loss in his debut.

His opponent, Carlos Hernandez, made it into the UFC via DWCS in 2021. Last year, he picked up a split-decision win over Victor Altamirano in February. After an 11-month lay-off, Hernandez will look to build some momentum with a win over Nascimento.

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 05:10p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Allan Nascimento -330 +900 +225 +105 +5000 Carlos Hernandez +275 +1000 +2200 +450 +5000

Allan Nascimentos vs. Carlos Hernandez Tale of the Tape

Nascimentos will enjoy a slight reach advantage in this bout. Both men are the same height. However, Nascimentos' main bread and butter lies on the ground, where he can showcase his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. With high-level cardio and grappling pressure, 'Puro Osso' can be a nightmare close-up.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is a jack of all trades in the cage. His cardio is strong enough to keep up with Nascimentos and, on the feet, this should be relatively even. He will have to look out 'Puro Osso's kicks in striking exchanges.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Allan Nascimento 31 5'8" 125lbs 69.5" 19-6-0 Carlos Hernandez 29 5'8" 125lbs 67" 8-1-0

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez Prediction

Despite the simpler journey into the UFC and superior win-loss ratio, many are writing Hernandez off for this one. Nascimento's submission game is dangerous and, as his fight last year showed, often exhausting to keep up with. For a less well-versed grappler like Hernandez, this could pose big problems.

Hernandez certainly throws the better strikes on the feet, but there is his reach disadvantage to keep in mind. Nascimento has a knack for kicks too which Hernandez will have to careful of.

The longer this fight goes, the more it plays into Nascimento's hands.

Prediction: Nascimento via decision

