"It keeps evolving" - Bill Simmons still working on Vince McMahon documentary

The multi-part documentary about Vince McMahon is still happening according to one of the executive producers.

Speaking on his self-titled "The Bill Simmons Podcast", Simmons discussed the project and where they are on it.

"Vince hasn't really spoken publicly about all the allegation and the NDAs that he signed, and all that stuff, we haven't heard him talk about it. He can say, 'I took a break.' We probably won't (hear him talk about it). That's why I feel like he's coming back to sell it and then he's out. He probably just wants to cash in. I think it really probably did bother him though that things were going so well without him. Think about that, he's had this thing...I'm working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously that keeps evolving. This guy has been doing this since 1976. This is his. This was a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing. I think he honestly kind of lost it, that it was doing well without him. You have something for five decades and then, 'Oh, it's gonna fall apart now.' No, actually, it's not gonna fall apart. It's doing better." h/t Fightful

Whatever the finished product is of this documentary, we certainly know that the ending is going to be different than originally intended.

What do we know about this Vince McMahon documentary?

This docuseries was originally announced during the third quarter conference call for WWE. Bill Simmons was one of the executive producers named while Chris Smith, the director of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened was named as the director of the project.

In December 2021, Stephanie McMahon said the documentary was scheduled to be released sometime in 2022. By July 2022, it had been reported by multiple outlets that this documentary was no longer set on the Netflix slate.

It is still unknown where or when the docuseries will be airing, so keep your eyes out for details!

