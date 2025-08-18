“I know she’s here with us”: NASCAR fans gripped by emotions as Kyle Petty remembers his late mother Lynda

Kyle Petty recently reminisced about his mother, Lynda, who passed away in 2014 from spinal cancer. She played a vital role in shaping the careers of both Kyle and his legendary father, and Lynda’s husband, Richard ‘The King’ Petty. Overwhelmed with emotions, the NASCAR veteran penned a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter).Seeing hummingbirds outside his dad’s home in Level Cross, North Carolina, Kyle Petty was reminded of his mother, who also loved hummingbirds. Every time Petty sees them, he feels the presence of his beloved mother.On that note, Petty wrote,“Hummingbirds outside my dad’s window. My mom loved hummingbirds and every time I see them, I know she’s here with us. I love you mom.”Several fans reacted to the post, with one writing that they, too, felt the presence of their deceased mother (thanks to hummingbirds) while watering plants in the garden.“Love to watch but they are very territorial! One followed me as I watered today, felt my mom’s presence,” the fan wrote.Lynette Scott @arcurerootLINK@kylepetty Love to watch but they are very territorial! One followed me as I watered today, felt my mom’s presence.Another fan commented,“My mom, God rest her soul, loved hummingbirds too. ❤️”Nature Boy @NatureBoyNCLINK@kylepetty My mom, God rest her soul, loved hummingbirds too. ❤️Here are a few other reactions to Kyle Petty remembering his mother through the spectacle of pretty little hummingbirds:“My mom enjoyed watching them in the summer. It’s amazing how much they fight each other. Lol!” a fan wrote.“My mama passed away unexpectedly December 2024. Its been extremely hard for me. Today I was sitting outside and a humming bird came right beside me it was so amazing ❤️ Miss her so much,” added another.“My wife's grandpa loved listen to bird,” a fan commented. “The day he passed, the birds outside were talking a lot. Easter this yr, we had a cardinal on the front porch. Easter was his favorite holiday.”“No matter what the internet says, you're a deep thinker and that needs to be appreciated. I, like you, lost a loved one way too soon and find symbolism everywhere I can to find peace. Love the post Kyle,” someone wrote.A former driver of the No. 45 Dodge Charger for Petty Enterprises, Kyle Petty is one of the biggest ambassadors of NASCAR today. He also serves as the on-air commentator and analyst for NBC and USA’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Kyle Petty gives his clear verdict on the NASCAR NextGen carSince its inception in 2022, the NASCAR NextGen car has received its fair share of criticism. Even NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a vocal critic of the new car.However, Kyle Petty is not one to criticize. He thinks that NASCAR has not been racing stock cars since 1958, for that matter. Detailing his feelings further during an interview with PRN, the NASCAR vet said,“We have not raced stock cars since about 1958. We don't race stock cars, we race NASCARs. This is the NASCAR car that we have today.”“People complained in the 70s when they went to tubular chassis, they complained when we went through radial tires, they've complained all along as the progression of the cars,” he added.Currently, all eyes are on Daytona International Speedway, which will host this coming Saturday’s race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Scheduled for August 23 (7:30 pm ET), the 400-lap event will be televised on Peacock with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.