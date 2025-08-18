“I know she’s here with us”: NASCAR fans gripped by emotions as Kyle Petty remembers his late mother Lynda

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 18, 2025 05:50 GMT
Texas Motor Speedway - FANDANGO - Source: Getty
Kyle Petty hosts the Texas Motor Speedway FANDAGO event at Texas Motor Speedway on April 6, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas - Source: Getty

Kyle Petty recently reminisced about his mother, Lynda, who passed away in 2014 from spinal cancer. She played a vital role in shaping the careers of both Kyle and his legendary father, and Lynda’s husband, Richard ‘The King’ Petty. Overwhelmed with emotions, the NASCAR veteran penned a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

Seeing hummingbirds outside his dad’s home in Level Cross, North Carolina, Kyle Petty was reminded of his mother, who also loved hummingbirds. Every time Petty sees them, he feels the presence of his beloved mother.

On that note, Petty wrote,

“Hummingbirds outside my dad’s window. My mom loved hummingbirds and every time I see them, I know she’s here with us. I love you mom.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several fans reacted to the post, with one writing that they, too, felt the presence of their deceased mother (thanks to hummingbirds) while watering plants in the garden.

“Love to watch but they are very territorial! One followed me as I watered today, felt my mom’s presence,” the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan commented,

“My mom, God rest her soul, loved hummingbirds too. ❤️”
Ad

Here are a few other reactions to Kyle Petty remembering his mother through the spectacle of pretty little hummingbirds:

“My mom enjoyed watching them in the summer. It’s amazing how much they fight each other. Lol!” a fan wrote.
“My mama passed away unexpectedly December 2024. Its been extremely hard for me. Today I was sitting outside and a humming bird came right beside me it was so amazing ❤️ Miss her so much,” added another.
Ad
“My wife's grandpa loved listen to bird,” a fan commented. “The day he passed, the birds outside were talking a lot. Easter this yr, we had a cardinal on the front porch. Easter was his favorite holiday.”
“No matter what the internet says, you're a deep thinker and that needs to be appreciated. I, like you, lost a loved one way too soon and find symbolism everywhere I can to find peace. Love the post Kyle,” someone wrote.
Ad

A former driver of the No. 45 Dodge Charger for Petty Enterprises, Kyle Petty is one of the biggest ambassadors of NASCAR today. He also serves as the on-air commentator and analyst for NBC and USA’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Kyle Petty gives his clear verdict on the NASCAR NextGen car

Since its inception in 2022, the NASCAR NextGen car has received its fair share of criticism. Even NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a vocal critic of the new car.

Ad

However, Kyle Petty is not one to criticize. He thinks that NASCAR has not been racing stock cars since 1958, for that matter. Detailing his feelings further during an interview with PRN, the NASCAR vet said,

“We have not raced stock cars since about 1958. We don't race stock cars, we race NASCARs. This is the NASCAR car that we have today.”
“People complained in the 70s when they went to tubular chassis, they complained when we went through radial tires, they've complained all along as the progression of the cars,” he added.

Currently, all eyes are on Daytona International Speedway, which will host this coming Saturday’s race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Scheduled for August 23 (7:30 pm ET), the 400-lap event will be televised on Peacock with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications