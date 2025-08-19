Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller and other volleyball stars react as Omaha Supernovas sign Sarah Wilhite Parsons for upcoming season

Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller, and other volleyball players shared their reactions as the Omaha Supernovas welcomed Sarah Wilhite Parsons to their squad. Parsons is highly experienced in the international circuit, and has won the Pan American Cup with the US team twice in her career.Parsons also won the Pan American Cup Final Six in 2023 and the NORCECA Champions Cup in 2019. Besides the national team, Parsons has also played for several clubs around the world, such as NEC Red Rockets.After achieving immense experience and success around the globe, Parsons is set to join the PVF team Supernovas. The Supernovas welcomed their most recent signing on their Instagram handle with a 4-word message.&quot;Welcome to the Supernovas, @sarah_wilhite! 🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeason, who plays for the PVF team, Atlanta Vibe, reacted to the post and dropped a one-word message. She wrote:&quot;Yesss 🙌&quot;Nuneviller also dropped a 2-word message to express her excitement about Parsons joining the PVF. She wrote:&quot;LETS GOOOOO&quot;&quot;yayyyyy❤️❤️❤️,&quot; wrote Sydney Hilley.&quot;Love to see it 🥰💜,&quot; wrote Dalianliz Rosado.Beason, Nuneviller, Hilley, and other reactions on Parsons' post (Image via: @omahasupernovas)&quot;Sasa!!!!&quot; wrote Tori Dixon.Dixon's post on Supernovas' welcome post (Image via: @omahasupernovas on Instagram)The Omaha Supernovas had an impressive finish in the 2025 season. They qualified for the final four of the competition but lost out to Indy Ignites by a margin of 2-3.Sarah Wilhite Parsons opens up about joining the Omaha SupernovasSarah Wilhite Parsons made her feelings known following her move to the Omaha Supernovas volleyball team. In an interview, Parson expressed her excitement at joining the Supernovas and said that she is very happy for this progression in her career.Additionally, she mentioned that it is a dream come true for her to play in a state like Nebraska, where volleyball is so prevalent. She said (via NTV):&quot;I am beyond excited to join the Omaha Supernovas and continue growing the game that has been such a big part of my life. Having the chance to play professionally in the United States with my 7-month-old son in the stands is something I never imagined possible. It’s truly a dream come true. I couldn’t ask for a better place to begin this chapter than right here in Nebraska with NovasNation!.&quot;Sarah Wilhite Parsons will feature for the Omaha Supernovas next season, with the campaign scheduled to start in January 2026.