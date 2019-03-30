×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

APNewsBreak: Airline offers to end LA Coliseum name change

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    30 Mar 2019, 00:42 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — United Airlines is offering to withdraw from a divisive $69 million deal to rename Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

The airline wrote to the University of Southern California on Friday after criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium is disrespectful to its history as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

The name change is part of USC's extensive, $270 million overhaul of the nearly century-old landmark.

United Airlines California President Janet Lamkin says in the letter that the company saw the deal as a way to partner with USC in modernizing the iconic facility.

The coliseum has hosted two Olympics and been home to major sports teams.

The Associated Press has requested comment from USC.

Associated Press
NEWS
Heaven Can Wait: Back in LA, Rams go for a Hollywood sequel
RELATED STORY
Rob Gronkowski, tight end de los Patriots, anuncia su retiro
RELATED STORY
Top 10 biggest sports rivalries in the world
RELATED STORY
UNESCO TSG visited for the possibilities of organizing Traditional Sports and Games in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Rams top Cowboys to advance to NFC championship game as LeBron watches
RELATED STORY
Native Americans say movement to end 'redface' is slow
RELATED STORY
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
RELATED STORY
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda speaks to Armwrestlers and gets to know their journey into the sport
RELATED STORY
Leading tight end and Super Bowl star – the numbers behind Gronkowski's greatness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us