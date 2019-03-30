APNewsBreak: Airline offers to end LA Coliseum name change

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 30 Mar 2019, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LOS ANGELES (AP) — United Airlines is offering to withdraw from a divisive $69 million deal to rename Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

The airline wrote to the University of Southern California on Friday after criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium is disrespectful to its history as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

The name change is part of USC's extensive, $270 million overhaul of the nearly century-old landmark.

United Airlines California President Janet Lamkin says in the letter that the company saw the deal as a way to partner with USC in modernizing the iconic facility.

The coliseum has hosted two Olympics and been home to major sports teams.

The Associated Press has requested comment from USC.