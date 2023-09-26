Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 26)

September 25 was an eventful day for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023. The Indian shooters won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle men's team event and the Indian women's cricket team won their first gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Indian sports fans will hope that the athletes add more gold medals to the team's tally today, September 26. There will be a lot of medal events in Hangzhou today, with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal set to compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

Medals will be up for grabs in Equestrian as well, where four Indians - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela - will be in action.

The heats and finals of Women’s team sprint, Men’s team sprint and Men’s team pursuit categories in track cycling are scheduled to happen today as well.

India likely to win more medals in Asian Games 2023 today (September 26)

Multiple Indian athletes will be participating in the medal events of Asian Games 2023 today. Here is the list of probable medal winners:

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela (Dressage Prix St-Georges team and individual) - 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal (10m air rifle mixed team) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Fencing: Bhavani Devi (Women’s sabre individual) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Track Cycling: Shushikala Agashe, Celestina, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute and Triyasha Paul (Women’s team sprint) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Track Cycling: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow Alben, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem (Men’s team sprint) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Track Cycling: Manjeet Kumar, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Dinesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh (Men’s team pursuit) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Judo: Avtar Singh (Men’s -100kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Judo: Tulika Maan (Women’s +78kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Judo: Indubala Devi Maibam (Women’s -78kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Shivangi Sarma (Women’s 100m freestyle) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Men’s 4x100m medley relay - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Multiple events will have heats round before the finals. It will be interesting to see how many medals India can win today at Asian Games 2023.