Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 27)

Asian Games 2023 action will continue today, September 27, in Hangzhou. The Indian athletes have secured 14 medals so far at Asian Games 2023, and they will be keen to add more medals to the tally today.

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela, who won the gold medal for India in equestrian yesterday, will be in action in the Dressage Individual Intermediate I today from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Elsewhere, Manu Bhaker will be in action in a medal event of shooting. She will compete in the Women’s 25m pistol rapid category. Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh will also represent India in this event, while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra will aim to win medals in the Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

Indian shooters can add multiple medals to India's Asian Games 2023 medal tally today

Before the action gets underway in Hangzhou, here's a look at the list of players who can win a medal for India at the Asian Games 2023 today.

Chess: Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi (Men’s Individual rounds 8 and 9) - 12:30 PM IST onwards.

Chess: Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli (Women’s individual rounds 8 and 9) - 12:30 PM IST onwards.

Fencing: Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathiresan and Akash Kumar (Men's team foil) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Fencing: Ena Arora, Jyotika Dutta, Yashkeerat Kaur and Tanishka Khatri (Women’s team epee) - 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan (Men's Dinghy ILCA7 medal races) - 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Sailing: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu (Men's Windsurfing iQFoil) - 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Sailing: Chitresh Tatha (Men's Kite IKA Formula) - 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan (Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 medal races) - 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh (Women’s 25m pistol rapid) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra (Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Men's skeet) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore (Women's skeet) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Nina Venkatesh (Women’s 100m butterfly) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Tanish George Matthew and Sriharni Nataraj (Men’s 200m freestyle) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Wushu: Rohit Jadhav (Men’s daoshu final) - 6:30 AM IST.

Wushu: Rohit Jadhav (Men’s gunshu final) - 12:00 PM IST.