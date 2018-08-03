Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Browns guard Zeitler sidelined with calf injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Aug 2018, 04:42 IST
AP Image

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting right guard Kevin Zeitler will miss several weeks of training camp because of a calf injury.

The 28-year-old Zeitler did not practice Thursday, one day after being hurt and walking off the field with a trainer.

"Kevin is going to be OK, but he will be down for a little while," coach Hue Jackson said. "It is unfortunate, but we will get him back. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go in the next couple weeks or so. Those things do happen in training camp."

Zeitler has started all 48 games over the past three seasons, including 16 in his first year with the Browns. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder played with Cincinnati from 2012-2016.

Cleveland's offensive line is in flux following the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, a second alternate for the Pro Bowl last season, has been moved to left tackle, where he is trying to block defensive end Myles Garrett in practice. Garrett was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017.

"Myles is bringing it, and that's the best look he can get every day," Jackson said. "It's really fun to see because Joel is not giving up anything. It's a battle and he's doing well."

Third-year pro Spencer Drango has filled in for Zeitler on the first team and will remain there.

"Spencer has played left guard, he's played left tackle and he's been on the right side before, so he has been all around," Jackson said. "That is a comfort that we have."

The Browns hold their annual "Orange and Brown" scrimmage Friday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press
NEWS
