Olympics 2021: Bangladesh set to remain highest-populated country without a medal

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on the 23rd of July, 2021, after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pademic. Sports fans across the world are eager to watch the major prospects from their respective countries fight it out and win medals.

Powerhouses like the USA, China, Russia, Australia, France, Germany, Korea, England and hosts Japan will be fighting for the top three spots in the overa;; medals tally. There are other nations as well such as Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Jamaica, Italy, Kenya and Qatar who will try to break into the top ten. Outsiders India will also hope to win as many medals as possible.

While most of the countries are busy speculating their probable medals tally in the upcoming games, there are also a few nations which have little to no chance of winning a medal.

In the history of the Olympic games, there have been instances of small island nations such as Australia and the Caribbean winning many gold medals. Simultaneously, there have also been nations with massive populations that have failed to win any medals.

In this article, we take a look at Bangladesh, which is the nation with the highest population without a single Olympic medal to their name in the world.

Bangladesh's Struggles in the Olympics

The Bangladesh contingent ar the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Bangladesh is the 8th most populated country in the world with a total population of around 16.3 crores. It was formed in 1971, and they participated in the Olympics for the first time during the 1984 Los Angeles edition. Since then, they have participated in all the subsequent Olympic Games. However, the total number of participants from Bangladesh in each of the games has been less than ten, with seven members in the 2016 Olympics the highest they have managed. This throws light on the fact that Bangladesh remains one of the most underdeveloped sporting nations in the world.

The Olympic events in which Bangladesh has participated thus far are Athletics, Swimming, Shooting, Archery, Golf and Gymnastics. But in none of these events have they ever come close to winning any medal. Most of their athletes tend to lose out in the heats of the qualifying rounds and fail to advance to the knockout stages.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Bangladesh has shown no improvement and are having just two athletes who have managed to qualify, Ruman Shana in Men's Archery and Abdullah Hel Baki in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting.

Ruman Shana in action during the S-Hertogenbosch 2019 World Archery Championships

Neither of these two athletes are potential medal winners in their respective events. As it stands, Bangladesh's wait for their first ever Olympic medal looks set to continue for another 4 years.

